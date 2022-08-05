Recycle old electronics Saturday in Holdrege

HOLDREGE — Turner Technology will host a free e-recycling event Saturday in Holdrege.
Electronics can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the northwest end of the Holdrege High School parking lot. Accepted items include computers, TVs (limit three), power supplies, printers, game consoles, tablets, monitors (limit three), phones, copiers, network equipment, computer accessories, AV equipment, fax machines and more.
Sadoff e-Recycling and Data Destruction will be handling the electronics recycling. Paper Tiger Shredding will be accepting paper for shredding from 10 a.m. to noon.