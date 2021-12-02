 Skip to main content
Recycle Christmas lights through end of January
KEARNEY — Are you upgrading your Christmas lights, or have old lights that don’t work anymore?

Don’t just throw them in the trash. Recycle them.

Old and unwanted strings of lights can be taken to the city of Kearney household hazardous waste drop-off location at 3620 Box Butte Ave. or to the city Public Works Department at 1919 15th Ave.

Lights will be accepted for recycling through the end of January. The city asks that the lights be taken to the drop-off location and not placed in the residential blue recycling collection containers.

