Record Revival: Love of vinyl keeps Buffalo Records spinning

Vinyl lovers can find unique albums when they travel far and wide to shop at different stores, Jensen said, because people listen to different music regionally. For example, he said Buffalo Records has an abundance of Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson albums, which may be harder to find in bigger cities.

“So it’s kind of a unique thing. You pop into a record shop and get a dose of that community and what they were into in the past and in the present,” Jensen said.

All new vinyl records come with a digital download.

“So you get the best of both worlds,” Jensen said.

Jensen doesn’t believe that people’s affinity for vinyl records has caused the demise of CDs.

“Digital kind of killed CDs in the first place, I think,” he said. “I think records surpassed them because people just aren’t buying CDs. They’re just not practical anymore. There’s nothing really attractive about them. They cost just as much as a download.”

CDs also scratch easily and degrade faster than vinyl, Jensen said.

“There (are) records that are from 50, 60 years ago that look like you just got off a shelf,” he said. “But there (are) CDs, you just brush them wrong and I got to skip forever.”