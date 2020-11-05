Record number of votes were cast in Buffalo County, process went smoothly, Election Commissioner says

KEARNEY — Election Day was long and taxing on poll workers and other officials, but it unfolded smoothly as Buffalo County voters cast a record-setting 23,700 ballots.
“I’m pretty sure this was a record turnout. I know absentees (ballots) were a record, and that’s a pretty good indicator,” Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff said at 11 p.m. Tuesday as poll workers arrived with the final locked box of ballots to be counted.
In total, 23,700 ballots were cast in Buffalo County in the 2020 general election. Of those 23,700, around 9,830 early ballots were cast. However, in spite of expectations that early voting might outpace Election Day voting, the voting volume on Election Day eclipsed the early count.
Buffalo County voters arrived in person from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and cast 13,870 ballots in person.
Turnout was 76%. A total of 31,180 voters were registered for the general election.
Poff said a crush of voters arrived at most of Buffalo County’s 29 precincts early Tuesday, but traffic leveled off for the remainder of the day.
“I know there were lines, mostly first thing in the day, but after that it was steady,” Poff said. “It was very busy. Some of the precincts had lines for the majority of the day.”
She said that although there had been news reports that people might want to observe the voting and ballot collecting process — as allowed by law — she didn’t hear reports about observers in Buffalo County or any voter suppression or interference.
“Nobody said anything. Normally people have to contact the election office before they go to observe, and there’s an oath they have to take,” she said.
Observers are briefed on the rules that govern their conduct, such as maintaining a minimum of 8 feet distance from ballots and to not talk with poll workers who are busy.
There weren’t many problems, but the most of them occurred earlier in the day as county residents called to check whether they would be allowed to vote. Poff said many of them had missed the registration deadline and were told they wouldn’t be allowed to vote.
“We had a lot of phone calls,” she said. “People were angry because they weren’t registered in time so they weren’t able to vote, so they had to take it out on somebody.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.