Record number of votes were cast in Buffalo County, process went smoothly, Election Commissioner says

She said that although there had been news reports that people might want to observe the voting and ballot collecting process — as allowed by law — she didn’t hear reports about observers in Buffalo County or any voter suppression or interference.

“Nobody said anything. Normally people have to contact the election office before they go to observe, and there’s an oath they have to take,” she said.

Observers are briefed on the rules that govern their conduct, such as maintaining a minimum of 8 feet distance from ballots and to not talk with poll workers who are busy.

There weren’t many problems, but the most of them occurred earlier in the day as county residents called to check whether they would be allowed to vote. Poff said many of them had missed the registration deadline and were told they wouldn’t be allowed to vote.

“We had a lot of phone calls,” she said. “People were angry because they weren’t registered in time so they weren’t able to vote, so they had to take it out on somebody.”