Record in Two Rivers Friday: 136 new cases

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday in the seven counties in the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

That is the highest one-day number of new cases in Two Rivers since record-keeping began March 20.

DHHS reported 69 new cases in Buffalo County, 38 in Dawson County, 10 in Phelps County, seven in Harlan County, six in Kearney County, four in Franklin County and two in Gosper County.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 4,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths.

Total cases in each county since March 20, according to new DHHS figures, are:

- Buffalo: 1,957

- Dawson: 1,328

- Phelps: 323

- Kearney: 256

- Franklin: 94

- Harlan: 63

- Gosper: 61

These figures are from DHHS, not Two Rivers, because Friday’s Two Rivers figures were unavailable before press time.