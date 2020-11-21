Record-breaking 272 COVID cases reported in Two Rivers district Friday

KEARNEY — A record-breaking one-day total of 272 cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Also, a Buffalo County man in his 80s became the 54th person to die of COVID in the seven-county Two Rivers area since record keeping began March 20.

Friday’s new cases include 132 in Buffalo County, 56 each in Dawson and Kearney counties, five in Phelps County, four each in Franklin and Harlan counties and one in Gosper County.

The total number of cases is now 6,319 in Two Rivers since March 20, according to DHHS. Due to release of numbers at different times of day, the number of daily cases sometimes differ slightly between Two Rivers and DHHS. Two Rivers figures were not available before press time Friday evening.

As of Friday evening, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 15 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 42 COVID-19 patients.

Also on Friday, Two Rivers issued warnings to residents of Kearney and Holdrege to stay home, stay masked and maintain social distancing in public.