Record-breaking 272 COVID cases reported in Two Rivers district Friday

KEARNEY — A record-breaking one-day total of 272 cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Also, a Buffalo County man in his 80s became the 54th person to die of COVID in the seven-county Two Rivers area since record keeping began March 20.
Friday’s new cases include 132 in Buffalo County, 56 each in Dawson and Kearney counties, five in Phelps County, four each in Franklin and Harlan counties and one in Gosper County.
The total number of cases is now 6,319 in Two Rivers since March 20, according to DHHS. Due to release of numbers at different times of day, the number of daily cases sometimes differ slightly between Two Rivers and DHHS. Two Rivers figures were not available before press time Friday evening.
As of Friday evening, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 15 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 42 COVID-19 patients.
Also on Friday, Two Rivers issued warnings to residents of Kearney and Holdrege to stay home, stay masked and maintain social distancing in public.
In Kearney, average daily case counts have more than doubled since Nov. 1, and that trend shows little signs of slowing. More than 1,570 new cases have been diagnosed in the last four weeks.
Just half of the 486 total cases in the Holdrege area (Phelps County) have been reported in the past four weeks. The positivity rate among persons aged 65 and over was more than 40 percent.
As of Friday evening, total case numbers, according to DHHS, are:
- Buffalo County: 3,317
- Dawson County: 1,828
- Phelps County: 486
- Kearney County: 448
- Franklin County: 156
- Harlan County: 115
- Gosper County: 101
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.
People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.
Statewide, Nebraska has had 109,280 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 2,381 new cases Friday, according to the DHHS. Nebraska’s death toll is 897, with 43 deaths Friday. Currently, 987 people are hospitalized across the state with COVID-19.
For local information, including case details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
