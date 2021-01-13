Record 2020 corn harvest estimated for Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nebraska farmers harvested a record 2020 corn crop of 1.79 billion bushels, based on year-end surveys.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, that estimate is up slightly from the 2019 production.

The average 2020 yield of 181 bushels per acre was 1 bushel less than in 2019, but the 9.89 million acres harvested was up 1%.

Additionally, silage production of 4.94 million tons was up 7%, with the average yield of 19 tons per acre down 4 tons. The 260,000 harvested acres were up 60,000 acres.

Overall, 10.2 million acres were planted to corn for all purposes, an increase of 1%.

Soybean production for 2020 was estimated at 294 million bushels, which was up 4%.

The yield average of 57 bushels per acre was down 1.5 bushels from 2019. However, the 5.16 million acres for harvest were up 7% and the 5.2 million acres planted were up 6%.

Following are estimated 2020 totals for other major crops and comparisons to 2019.