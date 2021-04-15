Recent COVID-19 outbreaks have Two Rivers health district worried and makes vaccinations urgent

KEARNEY — An upward trend in COVID-19 cases has Two Rivers Public Health Department’s Jeremy Eschliman “slightly concerned” and makes vaccinations urgent.

As of Wednesday morning, 34% of people older than 16 in the seven-county Two Rivers area had been vaccinated, “but we’re far lower than we need to be for herd immunity,” Eschliman said in a Zoom conference with regional leaders.

Especially concerning are several recent outbreaks in area long-term care facilities. Eschliman said an employee who had resisted being vaccinated brought the virus into a facility, which he did not identify.

“This is concerning. We may be entering another wave of COVID, so we urge people to be vaccinated,” he said.

While Two Rivers has seen an average of about 10 cases per day in recent weeks, 30 cases were confirmed in the last two days. It confirmed 53 new cases April 5-8, the highest since 29 cases on March 30-31. Right now, Nebraska is averaging 141 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.