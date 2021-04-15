Recent COVID-19 outbreaks have Two Rivers health district worried and makes vaccinations urgent

KEARNEY — An upward trend in COVID-19 cases has Two Rivers Public Health Department’s Jeremy Eschliman “slightly concerned” and makes vaccinations urgent.
As of Wednesday morning, 34% of people older than 16 in the seven-county Two Rivers area had been vaccinated, “but we’re far lower than we need to be for herd immunity,” Eschliman said in a Zoom conference with regional leaders.
Especially concerning are several recent outbreaks in area long-term care facilities. Eschliman said an employee who had resisted being vaccinated brought the virus into a facility, which he did not identify.
“This is concerning. We may be entering another wave of COVID, so we urge people to be vaccinated,” he said.
While Two Rivers has seen an average of about 10 cases per day in recent weeks, 30 cases were confirmed in the last two days. It confirmed 53 new cases April 5-8, the highest since 29 cases on March 30-31. Right now, Nebraska is averaging 141 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.
Eschliman said herd immunity won’t be attained until between 75% and 80% of the population is vaccinated. While Two Rivers so far has one of the highest vaccination rates among Nebraska’s 22 public health districts, only about 29,000 of Two Rivers’ 76,116 people older than 16 are fully vaccinated.
“We’re shooting for 100 percent of the eligible population. That’s our goal,” he said.
Two Rivers gave vaccinations at the Gibbon packing plant Wednesday and at the Phelps County Agricultural Center today. In the next week, Two Rivers will hold vaccination clinics in Phelps and Harlan counties. On April 22, it will offer the Pfizer vaccine at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Vaccinations are being given at area pharmacies and medical offices as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Statewide, nearly 30% of the 1.4 million people older than 16 have been vaccinated.
Eschliman said many people were eager to get shots when vaccinations began in January, but enthusiasm has waned a bit.
As of noon Wednesday, Kearney County led Two Rivers with a 39.6% vaccination rate, followed by Franklin County, 38.5%; Gosper County, 35%; Phelps County, 34.6%: Buffalo County, 34.2%; Harlan County, 33.6% and Dawson County, 23.8%.
Two Rivers administered 330 shots at Tuesday’s mass vaccination effort at Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
A recent second-vaccination clinic at Tyson Foods in Lexington had a 95% return rate, “which is fantastic,” Eschliman said. Second-shot clinics often fall short of expectations because some people are unable to return.
Right now, COVID-19 is soaring in a handful of states, including Michigan and Minnesota. He said the Two Rivers weekly risk dial, adjusted Saturday, remains in the moderate (second-lowest) level because of the spreading variants and rising cases in the last four weeks. “We’ve remained fairly low, but it doesn’t take long for that to change,” Eschliman said.
Two Rivers also is keeping an eye on five COVID-19 variants. He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ranked a list of variants “similar to the way weather service ranks hurricanes.”
In other topics, Eschliman clarified the pause in the J&J vaccine. Out of more than 6 million doses given, six people have experienced a rare kind of blood clot. That’s less than one person per million, he said. “Even though there’s a lot of noise out there about this, we’re talking very small numbers,” he said.
Two Rivers still is giving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as are the clinics and pharmacies in the area.
Eschliman expects schools to require masks through the end of this school year because COVID vaccines have not yet been approved for people younger than 16. Vaccines for that age group are in clinical trials and could be ready by fall, he said.