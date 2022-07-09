'Real country' music on tap for Sunday Concert in the Park

KEARNEY — When it comes to talking about what audience members will hear when West Wind performs on Sunday as part of the Concerts in the Park series, John Longoria has one word: Country.

“We’re known for what we call ‘real country’ music,” he said. “Traditionally we’re going to be playing 70s, 80s and 90s country music. Anything we play that is current will sound like traditional country. We have a steel guitar player, so, yeah, we’re a straight up country band.”

For Longoria, a strong sense of storytelling helps define the types of songs he performs.

“That’s absolutely it,” he said.

West Wind features guitars, mandolin, steel guitar, bass and percussion.

“We’re a full electric band,” he added.

In additional to playing covers, West Wind performs original music, too. When the band writes a song, Longhorn looks for the same qualities — strong storytelling, a good hook and a powerful melody — to drive the song.

“It’s very straight up country,” he said. “We use straight up storytelling with country music and a little honky tonk.”

West Wind will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park as part of the Concerts in the Park series presented by the Kearney Area Arts Council. Admission to the performance is free.

Longoria learned about music at an early age.

“As I was growing up, I played country and Latin music with my father,” he said. “I was in my first band at the age of 9. By the age of 15 I had my own band and by the age of 17 I was touring with a national act out of Mexico. I lived there for almost six years. I came back to the states and put together a band called Wild Heart. At that time I met my steel guitar player and we’ve been playing together ever since. In 1999 we got off the road and put together West Wind.”

Longoria lives in Doniphan. After touring Mexico and working on the road for so many years, these days he tries to keep most of his shows in central Nebraska.

“We have guys who live in Kearney, my steel guitar player lives in Hastings another member lives in Amherst,” Longoria said. “We’ve done some shows in South Dakota and Iowa and Kansas, of course, primarily all of our shows are in Nebraska. We’re going to play in Doniphan on Saturday and then in Kearney on Sunday.”

After so many years of making music, the magic remains for Longoria and the other members of West Wind.

“Hey, if we can bring back a few memories and put a few smiles on peoples’ faces, we’re happy,” he said. “And although I know it’s a lost art, I like to see people get up and dance. You don’t see that much any more. People mostly just hold up their hands and bob their heads. So, it’s nice to see people actually dancing. It’s refreshing. And ‘real’ country is almost a thing of the past. Everybody who knows about West Wind knows that we play real country. Even our T-shirts say that.”