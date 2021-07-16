 Skip to main content
Reaching Teens, a free webinar, offered Wednesday
Reaching Teens, a free webinar, offered Wednesday

KEARNEY — Reaching Teens, a free Zoom webinar for parents of teens, youth workers and others, will be offered 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday. It will be hosted by Positive Pressure, a coalition of Buffalo County Community Partners.

It will feature Dr. Kenneth Ginsburg, the founding director of The Center for Parent and Teen Communication. He will discuss childhood trauma and adverse childhood experiences on the brain, body and behavior throughout a lifetime. He also will emphasize the importance of creating safe, secure and sustained adult relationships for young people.

Ginsburg practices adolescent medicine at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is a professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

Participants will have access to the Reaching Teens Tool Kit, which has information to help adults engage, build and maintain positive relationships with youths.

Registration deadline is Monday. To register, visit givebutter.com/reachingteens. For more information, see bcchp.org

