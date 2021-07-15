Raw Slang has fun performing so you’ll have fun listening

“John Ross and I played in a band, like 20 years ago,” Lang said. “About six years ago we started doing gigs, just him and I. I played acoustic guitar and he played a small hand drum kit. His last name is Ross and my last name is Lang. He came up with ‘Raw Slang’ as a band name.”

Lang doubted the name for the band, but he liked the play on words.

“It was just clever enough that I thought we could get away with it,” he laughed.

During the years, Ross and Lang added members to the group, “until it became the monster it is today,” Lang said. “We didn’t seek out people to play with us. The people who play with us today saw us play back then and came to us and said, ‘Hey, we’d love to play with you.’ And with all the instruments we have today, we’re able to play a much wider range of styles. When you have that much breathing room, it’s a lot easier to play long shows because everybody is carrying a certain part of the burden.”

Lang describes playing for two hours as a duo as a “struggle.”