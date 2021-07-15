Raw Slang has fun performing so you’ll have fun listening

KEARNEY — Wide open.
When founder Josh Lang describes his band, Raw Slang, that term comes to mind.
“We’re a big band and we do a really wide variety of material,” he said. “We try and play things that people can dance to, but as far as genres go, we really don’t have any restrictions. With all of the instruments at our disposal, we’re really able to play pretty much any kind of music. We try to pick material that’s fun for us to play and fun for people to hear and dance to.”
When asked the number of musicians in the group, Lang answered, “Six always, sometimes seven.” With that number of performers, Raw Slang can tackle songs like “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson, “Summer Wind” by Frank Sinatra and “Jessica” by the Allman Brothers.
Kearney audiences can hear Raw Slang when the band performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park as part of the Concerts in the Park series. Admission to the concert is free.
Lang handles the guitar parts, Karen Lee plays bass, co-founder John Ross takes care of the percussion needs, Brian Botsford supplies the keyboard lines, multi-instrumentalist Greg Tesdall provides the woodwinds and Logan Hansen fills in on trumpet.
Even with that many musicians, the band creates music with plenty of room for improvisation.
“There are four of us who are soloists,” Lang said. “We do stick to the form of a song when it comes to verses and choruses and stuff like that. But when we get to a spot where it’s just going to be the music, we really play as a jam band. All you have to do is give somebody some eye contact or a head nod or point at them, or whatever, and say, it’s your turn, go, go.”
The communication within the band, even while performing, gives the group a certain performance quality that Lang admires.
“The thing that allows us to be loose like that is that everyone listens really closely to what everybody else is doing,” he said. “That way they can respond accordingly.”
For Lang and the rest of the band members, performing as Raw Slang gives them a chance to enjoy the very act of making music.
“We enjoy the collaboration between the members but I think the most important thing is that everyone is enjoying what they’re doing,” he said. “If the audience can see that you’re up there having a good time and you’re having fun, then I believe it is more enjoyable for the them. If we’re not entertaining the audience, we don’t have a job. Nobody’s going to hire you if you’re not accomplishing that.”
When Lang returned to central Nebraska after living in Colorado, he started the band with Ross.
“John Ross and I played in a band, like 20 years ago,” Lang said. “About six years ago we started doing gigs, just him and I. I played acoustic guitar and he played a small hand drum kit. His last name is Ross and my last name is Lang. He came up with ‘Raw Slang’ as a band name.”
Lang doubted the name for the band, but he liked the play on words.
“It was just clever enough that I thought we could get away with it,” he laughed.
During the years, Ross and Lang added members to the group, “until it became the monster it is today,” Lang said. “We didn’t seek out people to play with us. The people who play with us today saw us play back then and came to us and said, ‘Hey, we’d love to play with you.’ And with all the instruments we have today, we’re able to play a much wider range of styles. When you have that much breathing room, it’s a lot easier to play long shows because everybody is carrying a certain part of the burden.”
Lang describes playing for two hours as a duo as a “struggle.”
“Now with a full band, we can easily play a four-hour gig,” he said. “We can throw solos around. And, honestly, everybody is so good at what they do, there are times during almost every show when I set my guitar down and walk away from the group, go get a beer, dance with the crowd — because everybody else has it covered so well. The don’t even need me. They do look to me to be the leader of the group, and I will accept that, but I am not the most important part of the band.”