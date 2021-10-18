Ravenna's Seneca Sunrise celebrates three sharp-memory centenarians

She met her husband Loren while she was cherry-picking. “We were out by the church picking cherries. He was in one tree and I was in another. He came over and talked to me. Gosh, he was so good-looking. I thought, ‘He’s a good fellow.’”

They were married on Christmas Day 1937 in the opera house in Mason City. The next day, neighbors arrived to give them a shivaree.

“They had candy and cigars. Smoke filled the house. They put crackers in the bed. They took all the labels off the cans in the cupboard so we didn’t know what anything was,” she said, laughing.

Loren ran a filling station in Mason City. She made cookies for the customers.

Mason taught school for two years near Berwyn. The Mason City superintendent then asked her to teach first and second grades, but her license had expired, so she went to Kearney State Teachers College for the summer to get a new license.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The little ones were so sweet. I just loved them,” she said.

She also taught grades 5-6, then spent 22 years in the Mason City school kitchen, where she made everything from scratch, even chicken and noodles.

“We didn’t have much money, but everybody was in the same boat back then,” she said.