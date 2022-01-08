Ravenna's Good Samaritan Society residents found new housing, while employees found other work or retired

RAVENNA — The former Good Samaritan Society building in Ravenna soon will be listed for sale, but cannot be used as a long-term care facility.
In November, Good Samaritan Society announced that their locations in Ravenna, Arapahoe and Valentine would be closing. Vice President of Operations Nate Schema said the closures were due to a number of factors, including ongoing staffing challenges, a decline in the number of residents and increased operating costs.
The listing price was not available yet.
“We provided support and resources to help residents and families find new homes and care, and have safely transitioned all residents to other nearby locations in Nebraska,” said Dustin Scholz, executive director of Good Samaritan Society.
When the announcement of the facility’s closure was made, there were 35 residents and 43 employees. The maximum occupancy was 61 residents. Occupancy slowly had declined during the last decade and had remained below 65% occupancy for the past several years, Schema said.
All residents were relocated to other facilities by Dec. 16, said Peg Dethlefs, a former nurse’s aide at the home and mayor of Ravenna. Some had to go as far as Hastings, she added. Most of the employees’ last day was also Dec. 16. Some chose to retire, and others have found employment at other nursing homes, Dethlefs said.
The facility will be placed for sale with Century 21 Midlands. The Ravenna Economic Development Corporation will meet Jan. 19 to discuss uses for the building. In the deed of trust, the facility cannot be used as another health care facility, said Linda Zinnell, board member with REDC.
“The Good Samaritan Society will be working with the community to explore alternative uses for the buildings. Restrictions on the future use of a property are put in place in situations like this one when long-term care facilities face ongoing challenges such as difficulty hiring staff, inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rates and increased operating costs,” Scholz said.