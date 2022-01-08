Ravenna's Good Samaritan Society residents found new housing, while employees found other work or retired

RAVENNA — The former Good Samaritan Society building in Ravenna soon will be listed for sale, but cannot be used as a long-term care facility.

In November, Good Samaritan Society announced that their locations in Ravenna, Arapahoe and Valentine would be closing. Vice President of Operations Nate Schema said the closures were due to a number of factors, including ongoing staffing challenges, a decline in the number of residents and increased operating costs.

The listing price was not available yet.

“We provided support and resources to help residents and families find new homes and care, and have safely transitioned all residents to other nearby locations in Nebraska,” said Dustin Scholz, executive director of Good Samaritan Society.

When the announcement of the facility’s closure was made, there were 35 residents and 43 employees. The maximum occupancy was 61 residents. Occupancy slowly had declined during the last decade and had remained below 65% occupancy for the past several years, Schema said.