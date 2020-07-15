RAVENNA — A woman is in jail after allegedly firing two shots Sunday in a Ravenna apartment complex.
Ashanti Keiora Fields, 32, is charged in Buffalo County Court with using a firearm, a handgun, to commit a felony and felony terroristic threats in the incident.
Court records outline the case against her:
On Sunday, a Buffalo County Sheriff deputy received a report of a domestic assault at a Ravenna apartment complex. When a deputy arrived a man and woman, later identified as Fields and the alleged victim, were standing in the parking lot.
Records indicate Fields and the man had a disturbance on the property. The man had gone outside to sit in his vehicle.
Records indicate a short time later Fields allegedly left the building with his .357 handgun, and then heard a gunshot. A short time later a second shot was fired.
It’s unclear where Fields was aiming at the time the shots were fired, records show. The deputy couldn’t locate what the bullets struck.
The weapon was recovered and two spent casings were found inside the revolver.
According to court records the man had an active protection order against the woman, although they were living together.
Today, Fields remains in custody at the Buffalo County Jail on a $50,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court in August.