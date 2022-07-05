Ravenna summer camp 'Ready, Set, Imagine' focuses on fun, learning

RAVENNA — Sarah Birkby loves when kids tell her they are bored.

“Great! I can’t wait to see what you do,” is Birkby’s response when she hears this common phrase.

Birkby is a mom of three young boys and has run her own daycare in Ravenna for more than 10 years. For Birkby, being surrounded by kids is all she has really known. She grew up with eight siblings, and her mother was a child care provider for over 30 years.

Birkby’s mom used a Montessori method of education in her daycare, which helps children develop natural interests and activities rather than using formal teaching methods. Birkby has adopted a similar style of learning in her home and daycare. She has always wanted to have a day camp for elementary school children that focuses on learning through playing.

She talked about her idea with Ravenna kindergarten teacher Caley Mingus and they took the plunge to launch Camp Ready, Set, Imagine this summer in Birkby’s spacious backyard in Ravenna.

The duo held the camp for two weeks in June. The first week they worked with 14 K-2 students, and the second week 11 third through sixth grade students took part.

Birkby and Mingus had no particular theme for their camps; they provided the supplies and let the kids use their imagination. The kids had their choice to play with things like shaving cream, corn starch, vinegar, baking soda, water beads, shampoo, chalk and crafting supplies.

“It’s giving kids the freedom to use their imagination without that adult direction. It’s allowing them to use their imaginations. Here’s my materials. Here’s what you guys have. They know as long as you’re not hurting anything, or anyone, it’s free game,” Birkby explained.

On the last day of camp, the kids used shower curtains to create their own slip and slide. Another group of kids piled into a kiddie pool filled with water and shampoo. They used a shop vac to blow air into the pool, creating a volcanic eruption of bubbles.

When one participant told Birkby he didn’t have a swimsuit, she let him know there was no need to worry.

“That’s alright. You’re washable,” she told him as he went to play in the water.

While the kids are having fun and making a mess, they are also learning valuable skills at the camp.

“A big thing we talk about is that summer slide and what kids are learning or losing,” Mingus said. “They need stuff like this. So Sarah brought this idea to me, and I thought, ‘Yeah, I want to see how this works.’”

The camp allows the kids to have more freedom and create activities with little guidance from adults.

“Their brains are working. They’re learning right now,” Mingus said.

New bonds have formed amongst the kids as well. Mingus and Birkby witnessed kids who may not normally interact at school form friendships at the camp. They both are hopeful it will carry over into the school year.

Parents have expressed their gratitude to the women for providing the camp, and allowing their kids to play and get messy. They have already been asked if they will consider adding a preschool program next year.

“It’s fantastic for the kids because I feel like in today’s society, we do structure a lot. So we are just giving kids the freedom to figure it out,” Birkby said.