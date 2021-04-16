Ravenna students use greenhouse for experience, FFA fundraiser

“Each step we utilize kids to learn along the way,” said Ahrens, who has taught at RHS 16 years.

When the greenhouse first opened they sold the basic plants: petunias, geraniums, gerber daisies and fountain grass. Over the years they’ve added more grasses, mums and lantana. Vegetables include varieties of tomatoes, eggplants and peppers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Money raised from sales goes toward some greenhouse repairs and maintenance, and general FFA leadership opportunities.

Last year during COVID-19 was the first time the public could buy plants online. Everything sold out in five days.

“I think it had a lot to do with people being bored at home, and planting was a good way for them to get outside,” Ahrens said. “It was the quickest year I’ve ever had for plant sales.”

This year Ahrens ordered 2,000 plants and by Wednesday evening half of them had been sold.

“It went extremely well,” Ahrens said of online sales

Any leftover plants will be planted by FFA students at Seneca Sunrise, an assisted living facility in Ravenna.