Ravenna students use greenhouse for experience, FFA fundraiser

RAVENNA — What started out as a biology project has blossomed into a 2,000-plant annual fundraiser for the Ravenna High School FFA chapter.
For more than seven years 7-12th grade biology and agriculture education students at RHS have learned about plants and vegetables through a greenhouse at the school. The greenhouse was a priority project teachers wanted years ago when the Ravenna High School Foundation first was formed, said Judy Strate, retired science teacher.
Built with the help of the school board, staff and the community, the greenhouse is used for nine weeks by biology students while ag and FFA students use it the remainder of the school year.
Each spring ag students take the plants and vegetables they’ve grown and sell them to the public. Online sales were Tuesday and Wednesday while in person sales were Thursday during RHS’s annual high school track invitational.
Plants are ordered from a wholesaler, while junior high students plant vegetables from seeds.
“It’s definitely struck an interest, and it’s fun to watch the younger kids,” said Heath Ahrens FFA adviser and ag teacher.
Welding and industrial technology students also have worked in the greenhouse building tables for plants to sit on, worked on the fertilizer unit and performed general maintenance.
“Each step we utilize kids to learn along the way,” said Ahrens, who has taught at RHS 16 years.
When the greenhouse first opened they sold the basic plants: petunias, geraniums, gerber daisies and fountain grass. Over the years they’ve added more grasses, mums and lantana. Vegetables include varieties of tomatoes, eggplants and peppers.
Money raised from sales goes toward some greenhouse repairs and maintenance, and general FFA leadership opportunities.
Last year during COVID-19 was the first time the public could buy plants online. Everything sold out in five days.
“I think it had a lot to do with people being bored at home, and planting was a good way for them to get outside,” Ahrens said. “It was the quickest year I’ve ever had for plant sales.”
This year Ahrens ordered 2,000 plants and by Wednesday evening half of them had been sold.
“It went extremely well,” Ahrens said of online sales
Any leftover plants will be planted by FFA students at Seneca Sunrise, an assisted living facility in Ravenna.
Ravenna senior Luke Dobish has worked in the greenhouse since junior high and has enjoyed learning about the different plants, how to take care of them and methods of using fertilizer.
“I know a lot more now. It’s not just luck,” he said smiling.
Dobish and other senior FFA members each made hanging baskets in Ahrens’ class which will be on display during their annual FFA banquet.
Besides the plants and vegetables the last four years students have been growing pineapples in the greenhouse. A community member donated the plants, which take about 18 months to produce, Ahrens said. This year the plants have two small pineapples growing.
“It’s been a fun little side project we’re still trying to figure out,” said Ahrens.