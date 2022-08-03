 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ravenna sheep farmer sentenced to probation for bank fraud

RAVENNA — A Ravenna man must pay over $500,000 in restitution for bank fraud.

Brooks Duester, 44, was sentenced Monday in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln to five years probation and 10 weeks of intermittent prison time, to be served within one year for defrauding the Ashton State Bank. Judge John Gerrard also ordered Duester to pay full restitution to the bank for $569,332.80.

Duester pled guilty on April 12 to defrauding the bank by misrepresenting the number of sheep in his breeding operation and misrepresenting the number of sheet that sheep died of various natural causes. In reality, a U.S. attorney's office news release said Duester sold the sheep and kept the sale proceeds for himself instead of repaying his bank loans.

The sheep were the collateral for the bank loans. Duester falsely claimed to have up to 4,941 sheep at one point in the scheme, and then he falsely claimed less than six months later that the number had fallen to 3,857 sheep due to them dying from various causes.

