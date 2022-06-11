Ravenna sheep farmer admits to federal bank fraud

LINCOLN — A Ravenna farmer has been federally convicted of bank fraud.

Brooks L. Duester, 44, pleaded guilty in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln to bank fraud on Aug. 18, 2018. In exchange for his plea five additional counts will be dismissed.

According to federal court records, Duester would obtain lines of credit, promissory notes and loans from Ashton State Bank for purchasing livestock, but wouldn’t allow bank inspectors or the Farm Services Agency access his pastures to verify the number of sheep, lambs and ewes on the property.

Duester falsely reported to the bank and the Farm Services Agency the number of livestock in order to maintain lines of credit at the bank, reporting a false number of livestock, and those that had died, and failing to report income from the livestock and their wool to the bank, the news release said.

He will be sentenced in July and faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, a five-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.