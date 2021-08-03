Ravenna sheep farmer accused of defrauding bank about his herd

LINCOLN — A Ravenna man has been federally indicted for bank fraud between 2017 and 2019.

Brooks L. Duester, 43, of Ravenna was charged Thursday in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln with bank fraud on or about Feb. 21, 2017, and continuing through Sept. 19, 2018, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Omaha.

According to federal court records, Duester would obtain lines of credit, promissory notes and loans from Ashton State Bank for purchasing livestock, but allegedly wouldn’t allow bank inspectors or the Farm Services Agency access his pastures to verify the number of sheep, lambs and ewes on the property.

Duester is accused of falsely reporting to the bank and the Farm Services Agency the number of livestock in order to maintain lines of credit at the bank, reporting a false number of livestock, and those that had died, and failing to report income from the livestock and their wool to the bank, the news release said.

If convicted, he faces 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, a five-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment for each count.