Ravenna’s trail will turn by sewer lagoons, South Loup

RAVENNA — The residents of Ravenna have been talking for years about building a hike-bike trail, and with donations and city funds in hand, they’re ready to get started, said Julie Chramosta of the Ravenna Area Vision (RAV) Fund.

“After many years of discussions Ravenna will finally be getting its first trail,” she said. Between city funds and RAV fundraising, a little more than $212,000 is ready to be put toward a trail, Chramosta said.

According to a press release, the hike-bike trail will span 1.68 miles on the east side of town.

Following the saying, “go where the trail opens,” a good share of the path will be built where there are no ownership or easement issues, but odor could be a small problem several times per year because the trail will go to Ravenna’s municipal sewer lagoons.

The trail location really has it all, Chramosta explained. “It’s bordered on the east side by the South Loup River and the river views are amazing,” she said. The looped trail will be eight feet wide and will be surfaced with crushed limestone. A small parking lot will be built on the west end of the trail.

“Trails throughout Nebraska use crushed limestone,” Chramosta said, “and with maintenance provided by the city, generations to come will be able to use and enjoy the trail.”

According to the Ravenna press release, it was a conversation that Fred Matejka, an RAV board member and city councilman, had that hit on the idea of going on the east edge or Ravenna. “I was talking to Kevin Psota one day,” Matejka explained, “and he said, ‘What about the area around the city’s lagoons?’”

After touring the area and meeting with the city, it was decided this would make a good place to build, Matejka said. The property is owned and maintained by the city and no easements from neighboring landowners are needed to build the trail.

“I know when we said the trail is going to be built around the lagoon pits, people first had their doubts,” Chramosta said. “The first question I get almost every time is will it smell?”

Dave Dunning, city works director, said smell is not a factor for a large majority of the year.

“If it smells,” Dunning said, “that means the ice on the ponds is melting or they are turning over. This might happen three to five times a year,” he said. Plus, Dunning explained that Dannebrog’s hike-bike trail goes around its lagoon pits and Valentine uses lagoon water on its public golf course.

Kiosks, benches, directional and mileage signs along with engraved rocks and pavers will be used on the trail to recognize donors.

Estimated construction costs could be as much as $335,000 for the trail, so fundraising efforts are continuing.

“We are still writing grants and actively asking for donations,” Chramosta said.

Donations can be dropped off at Ravenna’s Economic Development Office, city offices or made online at nebcommfound.org/give/ravenna-area-vision-fund/. Fundraising and construction updates will be posted monthly in the Ravenna News and on social media.

Two grants, each for $15,000 have been received. One is from the Lower Loup Natural Resources District and one is from the Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund. “The grants have been wonderful,” Chramosta said, “but it’s really the community that we have relied on to see this project get to this level of funding. “

More than 150 individuals and businesses have given donations ranging from $5 to $25,000. And just last week RAV received $250 from the Ravenna Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live campaign.

“We are just really thankful for the community’s support for this project,” Chramosta said.

At a series of town hall meetings in 2016 more than 70% of the 115 people who attended voiced support for a trail, Chramosta said. And that was when RAV decided to take on the trail project on.

“When we saw the community support and learned the city had a hike and bike fund established and we would not have to start fundraising from zero this project looked much more inviting,” she said. Possible locations then were identified.