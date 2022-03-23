Ravenna Public Schools graduate Heath Ahrens, starts FFA program at Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — Heath Ahrens has started a new chapter.

Literally and figuratively.

Ahrens is a graduate of Ravenna Public Schools, and he was the school’s agriculture science and FFA teacher for 17 years. This school year, he turned a page to start an agriculture science program and FFA chapter in the neighboring community of Pleasanton.

FFA has been a family affair for Ahrens.

Ahrens, his dad and his wife have all received their American FFA Degree, and his mom has an FFA Sweetheart jacket. A Sweetheart chapter was how women were involved with FFA before 1969.

Ahrens lives on his family’s farm between the two northern Buffalo County communities. While he worked in Ravenna, his children attended day care and school in Pleasanton. As the ag teacher at Ravenna, Ahrens provided distance learning classes for students at Pleasanton Public Schools. However, the school did not have a full-fledged agriculture program. Having their children be part of an FFA program was important to the Ahrens family.

“We wanted it for our kids, and so it was probably our only drawback was not having an ag program over here,” Ahrens said of Pleasanton schools.

When the position for an agriculture science teacher opened in Pleasanton, one of Ahrens’s students in Ravenna asked if he’d be applying for the job.

“I didn’t even know it was open, and so I went home that night and kind of looked at it,” he said.

The program in Ravenna was well-established, and Ahrens was unsure about starting from scratch at a new school. Ahrens discussed it with fellow ag teachers, and after interviewing for the position, he felt as if it was the right move. However, he was hesitant to leave his Ravenna students.

“I see these kids in my classroom and that’s how you envision it, they’re your kids,” Ahrens said. “You pour your heart into it, and so it’s like leaving family behind a little bit.”

Although starting an agriculture program and FFA chapter at Pleasanton has been a whirlwind, it’s also been rejuvenating for Ahrens. One of the hurdles he has had to clear at Pleasanton was letting students and parents know that ag and FFA can be for anyone, not just kids who have grown up on a farm. Seventh- and eighth-graders are required to take an ag class for nine weeks during the school year, and they get a better understanding of the opportunities and careers in agriculture.

“That’s part of our challenge is to show those kids what it’s about. That’s all we can do. Lead them to the water and hopefully they drink,” Ahrens said.

And the students have been drinking it up.

Pleasanton currently has 17 junior high students and 25 high school students who are members of the FFA program. Ahrens didn’t set a goal for how many students he hoped would join the organization, but he has seen how excited they are to be a part of FFA.

Siblings Tagget and Bailey Jo Nilsen have grown up on a farm, and Tagget, a sophomore, has wanted to be apart of an FFA program since he was a seventh grader.

“I was pretty excited when we finally got one here,” he said.

The pair always have wanted to pursue careers in agriculture and being part of FFA has shown them the abundance of opportunities in the field. Bailey Jo is a senior, and she is considering becoming a brand inspector for the state after graduation. Tagget is unsure of what career he would like to pursue, but he is interested in welding and mechanics.

Both Nilsens qualified to compete at the State FFA Convention in April, and Tagget hopes to qualify for the National FFA Convention before he graduates. Sixteen high school students and 13 junior high students from Pleasanton will compete at the state convention. Ahrens wants to set realistic expectations for his students for their first state competition, but he’s hopeful one or two teams will bring home ribbons this year.

“To ribbon at state, it’s the top 50%, and then you start breaking it down. To get a purple at state, you are in the top 10%. If we can get a team or two in that purple or blue, I would be ecstatic,” he said.

As part of the ag program, Ahrens wants to allow the kids to explore and pursue the topics they enjoy in class. Although they don’t have an outdoor greenhouse yet, students were interested in plant science so Ahrens found a way for them to grow plants. The plants go in a small greenhouse when it is warm outside, or they are inside under a grow light. They hope to have a plant sale later this spring and to sell poinsettias in the fall.

During National FFA Week, Ahrens planned events to get the entire school involved in activities. There was a coloring contest, petting zoo and Ag Olympics for the elementary students. High school students drove tractors to school as part of the festivities.

The program has raised about $30,000 so far to purchase an outdoor greenhouse. Ahrens jokes about raising chickens or having a miniature feedlot in the school’s outdoor classroom, but what he really hopes to achieve at Pleasanton is a lasting legacy.

“Leaving it obviously a better place but leaving them with more opportunities and more understanding. When we say agriculture, it’s not just FFA or it’s not just farmers. We’re more than that. And whether you’re going into nursing or whatever it is, to try to kind of break down those barriers,” Ahrens said. “My overall goal is — whatever I teach over however many years — to keep that excitement in the classroom and pass that on to the kids.”