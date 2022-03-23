Ravenna native’s Lazy S Triangle Feed Company her family’s brand

RAVENNA — Sarah Ripp grew up visiting her grandpa, Floyd “Buck” Schroeder, at Wroblewski Feed Supply in Ravenna.

Ripp’s mom worked nights as a nurse in Kearney, and her dad would get up early each morning to feed cattle so Sarah would stay with her grandparents.

“For pretty much the beginning of my childhood (my grandpa) worked here. I remember him going to the feed store to go to work,” Ripp said. “I grew up coming here. I always knew my grandpa worked here when they first started out so that was kind of cool.”

Now Ripp, 24, is no longer just a visitor to the feed store, but the business’s new owner.

Mark and Liz Wroblewski started Wroblewski feed in their garage in 1994. After a month, they moved their business into Ravenna. They moved two more times within the town before settling at the store’s current location, 124 Grand Ave., in 2015.

Mark managed the store, and Liz taught at Ravenna Public School and did the books in the evenings and on weekends. The couple decided to retire last year from the feed store due to health reasons. It proved to be the perfect opportunity for Ripp.

Ripp grew up in Ravenna and went on to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

“I knew I wanted to do something with animals. I have been a huge animal lover my whole life,” she said.

While attending UNL, Ripp originally planned to pursue a career as a veterinarian, but she realized it might not be the right choice for her.

“Vets are awesome. Nobody realizes how hard it is to be a vet. I didn’t think I had it in me to do that type of profession. I went with a straight animal science major, and I kind of took an interest in rangeland management and how you can manage pasture ground,” Ripp explained.

Ripp and her mom, Cindy Schroeder, had talked about her owning a feed store while she was still in college, but Ripp was still uncertain on what career to pursue. After graduation, Ripp returned to Ravenna. She purchased her own cows and worked at Farmers Cooperative Association, but she knew the Coop wasn’t the right fit for her.

“I was more interested in the animal side of things. I knew that my passion was in more so animal ag than plant ag,” she explained.

When the Wroblewskis placed their business for sale in August 2021, Ripp expressed her interest in purchasing the feed store.

“They were all gung ho about it,” Ripp said with a laugh. “They were like. ‘Oh, my gosh, I wish you would have come here sooner. We would have never listed it.’ So I started working here, and it just worked out.”

Ripp began working at the feed store in October and took over ownership with her mom in January. Ripp not only owns the store that her grandpa worked in, but she gave it a name to honor the generations that came before her. Lazy S Triangle Feed is named after a cattle brand that has been in her family for nearly a century.

“My great-grandpa, it was his brand. His name was William Schroeder. He got it in 1923. My Grandpa Buck had it. On my 21st birthday, my dad gave it to me,” Ripp said. “We are raising cattle in the same place my great-grandpa did. It’s special.”

Ripp will continue to sell livestock feed, livestock tanks, fencing supplies, pet food and animal health supplies. In the future, she’d like to add more fencing supplies to their inventory and hopes to begin mixing their own feed.

“My background in animal science I feel like is a huge plus. There are a lot of people who go to college, they can’t tell you what they learned in college. I’m constantly referring back to my college notes,” Ripp said.

When customers come to the store, they often ask Ripp if she bought the business with her boyfriend or husband. But as Ripp says, she is the one running the show.

“My mom has instilled in me a level of confidence and respect for myself. … There are a lot more men in ag, but that has never intimidated me. I know I’m capable. I know I’m strong,” she said.

Despite being a native of the northern Buffalo County town, Ripp is surprised by how many people who come through her doors who she didn’t know before. She knows how important having a feed supply store is to the community.

“It’s kind of sad because a lot of businesses in small towns are closing. You would be surprised how many people call this feed store and how many people walk through the door every day,” she said. “Agriculture is so big around here. If they were having to go farther for their supplies and feed, it would be hard.”

Coming home to Ravenna after college was always Ripp’s plan, and while it’s been an adjustment balancing her business and raising cattle, it’s been worth it.

“I have to get up at 6 in the morning to feed with my brother and break ice and check everything out, and then come to work from 8 to 5 and go back out there to see what needs done. It’s a dedication. It’s a lifestyle. I enjoy it,” she said.