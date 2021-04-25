Ravenna middle school teacher wins CCC outstanding alumni award

GRAND ISLAND — Allan Wade Osburn of Cairo has received the 2021 Outstanding Alumni Award from Central Community College-Grand Island.

Osburn is a middle school special education teacher at Ravenna Public Schools.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Osburn earned an associate of arts academic transfer degree from Central Community College-Grand Island in 2017, graduating with honors. He then transferred to the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in special education from UNK.

Throughout his academic career, he has been an active member of the CCC-Grand Island Alpha Tau Tau chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society for two-year colleges, and is vice president of the Phi Theta Kappa alumni association. His other memberships include Phi Alpha Theta, a history honor society; Kappa Delta Pi, an international education honor society; and Phi Kappa Phi, a multidiscipline honor society.

Osburn is an Army veteran who served on active duty for three years and nearly 20 years in the Army Reserves. He has been a volunteer firefighter for more than 30 years, a Boy Scout leader for more than 25 years and is the current commander of Cairo American Legion Post 333.

He and his wife, Amy, have three sons, one daughter and three grandchildren.