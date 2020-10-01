 Skip to main content
Ravenna man not guilty of assaulting, burning woman
KEARNEY — A jury has found a Ravenna man not guilty of assaulting and burning a woman in January.

Nigel Kuhl, 32, of Ravenna was acquitted Wednesday in Buffalo County District Court of felony first-degree assault and domestic third-degree assault in a Jan. 24 incident.

In January, a state probation officer reported to law enforcement that one of her clients was physically assaulted in the garage at Kuhl’s residence. Kuhl and a woman got into an argument and he allegedly pushed her to the ground, and records indicate Kuhl spat on her.

He reportedly then picked up the woman from the ground by both arms and allegedly held her face forward against a multi-fuel garage heater burning her legs. Records indicate the heater burns at 25,000 to 80,000 British thermal units. Btu is the amount of heat required to increase the temperature of a pound of water 1 degree Fahrenheit.

