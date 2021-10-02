Ravenna man looking to sell model airplane hobby to someone experienced

RAVENNA — Before last weekend’s Junk Jaunt, Randy Keldsen joked that he’d better sell a couple of his model airplanes before his wife realized he had them.

“Ten years ago, I’d say, ‘I should have bought this when I had the chance.’ Now, as I get older, I say, ‘I should have sold this when I had the chance.’ You gotta get rid of stuff,” he said.

That’s why Keldsen leaped into his very first Junk Jaunt last weekend and sold lots of stuff. Lots of stuff.

“We were so busy that an old friend from out of town stopped by and I was too busy to talk,” Keldsen said.

His most unique sale item was a large-scale blue and yellow airplane that was 20 years old and had never been flown. It had no radio, but he said he thinks the purchasers intended to put it on display.

He had four others ready to sell, too, but there were no takers. “There was a lot of interest, but most people who were interested didn’t actually fly them. I wanted to sell these to someone who was experienced,” he said.

These planes were impressive. The largest was a 5-foot long model with a 54-inch wingspan. The smallest was a balsa wood biplane 32 inches long with a 28-inch wingspan.