Ravenna man looking to sell model airplane hobby to someone experienced

RAVENNA — Before last weekend’s Junk Jaunt, Randy Keldsen joked that he’d better sell a couple of his model airplanes before his wife realized he had them.
“Ten years ago, I’d say, ‘I should have bought this when I had the chance.’ Now, as I get older, I say, ‘I should have sold this when I had the chance.’ You gotta get rid of stuff,” he said.
That’s why Keldsen leaped into his very first Junk Jaunt last weekend and sold lots of stuff. Lots of stuff.
“We were so busy that an old friend from out of town stopped by and I was too busy to talk,” Keldsen said.
His most unique sale item was a large-scale blue and yellow airplane that was 20 years old and had never been flown. It had no radio, but he said he thinks the purchasers intended to put it on display.
He had four others ready to sell, too, but there were no takers. “There was a lot of interest, but most people who were interested didn’t actually fly them. I wanted to sell these to someone who was experienced,” he said.
These planes were impressive. The largest was a 5-foot long model with a 54-inch wingspan. The smallest was a balsa wood biplane 32 inches long with a 28-inch wingspan.
Nearly all are factory preassembled. “They pretty much come ready to fly. You just have to bolt a few things together, maybe put bolts into the fuselage, put in a radio and charge up the battery,” he said.
“They don’t generally come with a radio. A beginner’s airplane will have a radio and a charger, but after 42 years, I don’t have anything like that. I finally got past that stage,” he said.
Keldsen is a member of the Grand Island Modelers, a model airplane club of hobbyists who fly radio-controlled airplanes from a small field two miles north of Alda, adjacent to Heartland Public Shooting Park.
Sitting in a corner of his garage, but not for sale, was a red 20-year-old one-third scale model of a Stearman Biplane. It weighs 50 pounds and has a 12-foot wingspan. It is currently under repair because the landing gear is damaged. A wheel came off during flight, and the resulting landing bent a gear strut.
“Someone near Omaha built it. It’s gone through several owners. This is the second time I’ve owned it. I had traded it to a friend, but he passed away last February, and I bought it at auction, along with two others he owned,” he said.
At the Junk Jaunt, along with several model plane radios and motors, he also sold three small models of automobiles. “They were up on the shelf in the garage. I’d listed them in the flier for the Junk Jaunt, and somebody happened to ask about them. I sold two to a father and son, and a third one to another gentleman,” he said.
He keeps more model planes in a storage shed at the flying field, which is part of an old ordnance plant.
“I’ll probably bring them home over the winter,” he said. With a chuckle, he said his wife Deb “tolerates” his model airplane hobby.
Keldsen spent most of his working years as a truck driver, many as an owner-operator. Now retired, he still finds himself driving part time. He’s driven his truck 1,000 hours so far this year. “I guess I am literally semi-retired,’ he said.
He joined the Grand Island Modelers in 1976, five or six years after the club was started, but he hasn’t been active the entire 45 years: “I got busy making a living and raising a family.”
Assisting Keldsen were his daughter Crystal and her husband Jeff Eucker, both avid Junk Jaunters. Crystal used to collect Coke memorabilia and was selling a unique Coca-Cola stool with Coca-Cola logos on its seat and the back for $75.
Keldsen said his first try at being a Junk Jaunt vendor “went really well. I got rid of a lot of stuff I didn’t advertise but I wanted to get rid of. A lot of it went very cheap, and I was glad to see it go. It had been lying around for years and years. I haven’t used it, and it wasn’t doing me any good,” he said.
Keldsen said business began briskly as soon as he opened at 9 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. Traffic Sunday was much lighter. He had only about six customers before closing at 2 p.m.
He said, without exception, all the customers and the curious were “pleasant and easy to deal with. I’m not a real social person. I don’t do Facebook or any of that. I was a bit hesitant to deal with the public, but we had real pleasant conversations, and I learned a few things. Will I do it next year? I’m seriously considering it,” he said.