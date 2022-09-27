Ravenna man, 5 Lexington residents injured in Saturday crash

KEARNEY — Victims of a two-vehicle head-on crash north of Shelton have been identified.

According to an accident report from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, a 1999 Dodge Ram driven by Joseph Psota, 20, of Ravenna was northbound on Shelton Road. The second vehicle was a 2010 Toyota Highlander, driven south on Shelton Road by Francisco J. Granados-Beltran, 46, of Lexington. The two vehicles struck each other head on, on the driver’s side.

The Dodge Ram caught on fire and was completely burned, said an accident report from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle fire spread to a corn field on the east side of the road.

According to the accident report, everyone involved in the crash was restrained at the time of the collision.

Psota was treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan and has been transferred to another facility. Granados-Beltran is in fair condition at Good Sam.

Two occupants in the Toyota, Christian Granados-Barrera, 8, and Jesselen Granados-Barrera, 4, both of Lexington, were treated at Good Sam. Christian was treated and transferred to another facility. Jesselen is in good condition at Good Sam.

Two other occupants of the Toyota, Lidia Barerra-Younes, 40, and Bryan Granados-Barrera, 10, both of Lexington, were treated at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

The crash happened north of Shelton, one mile west of the Buffalo-Hall County line.

EMTs from Ravenna, Gibbon, Shelton, Wood River and paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan were called to the scene. Shelton, Gibbon and Ravenna volunteer fire departments responded to the fire call.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Crash Accident Investigation Team were called to the scene.