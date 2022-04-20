 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ravenna man charged in assault of pregnant woman

KEARNEY — A Ravenna man is charged with three felonies for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

Fernando Contreras, 47, of Ravenna is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of felony third-degree assault on a pregnant woman and one count of assault by strangulation or suffocation of a pregnant woman. The alleged incident happened on April 6.

Fernando Contreras

Records detailing the incident were sealed at the request of deputy Buffalo County Attorney Mike Mefferd, who cited the document contains confidential information.

Contreras was arrested on a Buffalo County warrant on April 12, and is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court in May.

