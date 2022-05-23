 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ravenna man accused of sexual abuse of teen in Health and Human Services care

KEARNEY — A Ravenna man has been charged with sexual abuse of a protected person in Buffalo County Court.

According to court documents, Michael H. White, 46, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a protected person in the care and custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The offense allegedly took place between March 26 and May 1 with a 16-year-old person.

Records in the case have been sealed.

A warrant was issued for White’s arrest on May 10, and he was taken into custody on May 11. Judge Gerald R. Jorgensen set White’s bond at $50,000.

If convicted, and he isn’t placed on probation, White faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and must register as a sex offender with the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

A preliminary hearing for White is set for Friday in Buffalo County Court.

