Ravenna Lake keeps getting better for 'roughing it' to 'premium' campers

KEARNEY — In the camping world, Buffalo County Recreation Area might be one of Nebraska’s best kept secrets.

But the secret is getting out, and with each new improvement, there are more reasons for campers to discover the quiet and convenience of the campground — also known as Ravenna Lake — in northern Buffalo County.

According to numbers provided by Steve Gaasch, Buffalo County facilities manager, attendance at Ravenna Lake has grown in recent years. Some of that growth is attributable to the COVID pandemic, which spurred an increase in camping. Some of the growth can be traced to the ongoing investments being made to the park.

Preparing for the large influx of visitors for the total eclipse in 2017 brought significant changes to the campgrounds. In the fall of 2017, the first permanent campsites were staked off, and power was installed for 10 sites.

One year later, in 2018, there were 200 overnight stays. A new well was installed, more electrical hookups were added and a windmill aerated the lake water to improve fish habitat.

In 2020, a fountain was added to aerate the lake.

An impetus for those improvements was the late Buffalo County Commissioner Bill McMullen. Gaasch said McMullen had a place in his heart for Ravenna Lake and spearheaded a number of improvements, including the addition of a substation for the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department and a campground office.

Recently the number of campsites increased by two and now totals 41.

Gaasch reported at the Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this week that the Kearney Visitors Bureau donated $35,000 for playground equipment.

Another feature that expands the number of amenities at Ravenna Lake is its new bathhouse, Gaasch said.

He thinks McMullen’s enthusiasm for Ravenna Lake was infectious. “I’m an outdoorsman. The fondness for that park really rubbed off on me,” Gaasch said.

He estimates that park visitors produce a measurable economic benefit for Ravenna.

“That campground and lake have about a $500,000 impact for Ravenna,” he said.

In 2020, Ravenna Lake logged more than 500 overnight stays, an increase compared to 400 stays in 2019. In 2021, overnight stays totaled 1,000 and camping fees generated $19,534.

“If each one of those 1,000 campers in 2021 goes into town and fills up with gas, and buys some groceries and supplies, the city of Ravenna can easily see an added income of $500,000 or more,” according to statistics.

The Ravenna Lake recreation area is designed to accommodate campers who prefer roughing it and also campers who desire comfort and accommodations.

Campsites range from primitive to premium, and per-night fees reflect the level of amenities available at each site. Fees are from $15 per night to $30 for the top amenities.

Electrical and water hookups, picnic tables, fire rings, pet friendly rules and pull-through or back-in access are available, depending upon the site.

Park features include a boat launch (non-motorized or trolling motors only); dog park, fishing (license required); horseshoes, pavilion and playground.

Campers planning a visit to Ravenna Lake can register online. The mailing address is: Buffalo County Recreation Area-Ravenna Lake, 5 Buffalo Lake Road, Ravenna, NE 68869.

Here’s the range of accommodations and fees:

Premium water and electric RV site: $30 average per night, eight available locations; fits vehicles up to 80 feet.

Ravenna Lake’s “Lover’s Lane” campsites are more spacious and located in a shaded, more secluded area of the campground. Sites No. 31-37 are pull-through and No. 38 is a back-in site. Each site has its own water and electrical hookups, picnic table and fire ring.

Water and electric RV site: “Cozy Corner,” $25 average per night, 16 available locations, fits vehicles up to 67 feet

ADA water and electric RV site: $25 average per night, two locations available, fits vehicles up to 130 feet long.

Electric only RV site: “Shady Bend “campsites; $20 average per night, nine locations available. Fits vehicles up to 93 feet

Primitive site: $15 per night; no water or electrical hookups, but each site has a picnic table and fire ring. Also, the area is pet-friendly. Access is back-in only. Eight available locations. Fits vehicles up to 77 feet.

Ravenna Lake and its campground are open year-round, but as fall gives way to winter, fewer campers are at the facility, Gaasch said.

Planners are working toward future improvements. They include the addition of a wildlife conservation well to augment low lake levels in drought years; additional holes on the disk golf course; more fountains; an additional sand volleyball court; and vault restrooms.