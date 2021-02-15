 Skip to main content
Ravenna house lost, dogs saved, in Sunday structure fire
Ravenna house lost, dogs saved, in Sunday structure fire

  Updated
RAVENNA — Renters of a Ravenna house lost all of their belongings Sunday night in a structure fire.

Ravenna Fire Chief Dewayne Thomsen said 18-20 volunteer firefighters answered the 9 p.m. fire call to 308 Sicily Ave. and were on scene for two to three hours.

He said two people rented the house, but he didn’t think they were home at the time. “On a good note, we did manage to save two dogs,” Thomsen added.

Buffalo County Assessor office records show the house is owned by Bryan Arthur of Central City.

There were no injuries, but Thomsen said one firefighter spent time with EMTs in the ambulance with issues related to the cold. No one was transported.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

