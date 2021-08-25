Ravenna fundraising to build hike, bike trail on city-owned property

RAVENNA — Walkers, cyclists and hikers will have one more place to go once the Ravenna Hike and Bike Trail is constructed.
Ravenna community members often walk at the high school or around the Buffalo County Lake. Some even walk in the Ravenna City Auditorium when the weather gets too cold.
“We think it just gives the community a safe place to walk because you are off the streets,” said Julie Chramosta, Ravenna Area Vision Fund advisory committee member. “It just gives everyone an added place to walk safely without motorized traffic because it is a non-motorized trail.”
The Ravenna Area Vision Fund is an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation. When it was formed in 2016, NCF helped RAV hold visioning sessions in the community.
Citizens came together to discuss the community and what they would like to see for the future of Ravenna. A hike and bike trail had been discussed before the meeting, and it once again was brought up at the visioning sessions.
The advisory committee knew the city of Ravenna had done previous fundraising and had saved about $35,000 for a hike and bike trail.
“We are not starting from zero so that was exciting. We decided that’s what we would take on — was trying to get this trail built,” Chramosta said.
A parcel of land east of town owned by the city of Ravenna was determined to be a desirable location for the trail. The area is wooded, near the South Loup River and about a block from Annevar Park.
“You feel like you are out in nature, but you are right in town. This is still city property, still city limits,” Chramosta said.
Because it’s all on city-owned property, RAV did not have to get easements from property owners to use the land. However, they did have to ensure that the trail could be built in this location because of its proximity to the city’s sewer lagoons. The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality assured them it wasn’t a problem.
“You don’t smell them. You never smell them. If you smell them, that means there is a problem,” Chramosta said.
The trail will feature 1.68 miles of crushed limestone path that is 8 feet wide and have 2-foot shoulders. They chose to do crushed limestone because it is more affordable than a paved trail, and it’s also easier on people’s joints when they walk, Chramosta said.
RAV estimates that they will be able to construct the trail for about $300,000, and they do not plan to start construction until all the funds are raised. Fundraising began in May with a Walk Out on Your Job fundraiser, and there were also fundraising events throughout Annevar in June.
During Annevar this year RAV had Army National Guard helicopters land at the site, and more than 100 people came to see the helicopters as well as take ATV rides on the trail.
The group was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund in July, and they have received more than 150 donations from people, businesses and organizations. In total, there has been more than $208,000 raised toward the $300,000 goal.
They have applied for a grant with the Nebraska Game and Parks Recreational Trails Program that could award up to $250,000.
Since fundraising has gone so well, RAV hopes to raise enough funds to add a pedestrian bridge along the trail that will go over a ditch. RAV is considering ways to eventually continue the trail to Buffalo County Lake, but the challenge will be going over a busy road and railway track.
“To walk around the lake is about a mile and a half, maybe a little bit farther. If you connected this to this, you are over 3 miles for a really nice trail,” Chramosta said.
The trail currently is mowed by the city, and people already use it as a nature trail. Construction is set to begin in June 2022, and the trail will be tentatively completed by fall 2022.
“I think it is just a really nice amenity,” Chramosta said. “Hike and bike trails are just used a lot. All communities, you kind of need to be doing some projects moving forward. This is kind of part of moving forward in our community.”