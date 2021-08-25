Ravenna fundraising to build hike, bike trail on city-owned property

During Annevar this year RAV had Army National Guard helicopters land at the site, and more than 100 people came to see the helicopters as well as take ATV rides on the trail.

The group was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund in July, and they have received more than 150 donations from people, businesses and organizations. In total, there has been more than $208,000 raised toward the $300,000 goal.

They have applied for a grant with the Nebraska Game and Parks Recreational Trails Program that could award up to $250,000.

Since fundraising has gone so well, RAV hopes to raise enough funds to add a pedestrian bridge along the trail that will go over a ditch. RAV is considering ways to eventually continue the trail to Buffalo County Lake, but the challenge will be going over a busy road and railway track.

“To walk around the lake is about a mile and a half, maybe a little bit farther. If you connected this to this, you are over 3 miles for a really nice trail,” Chramosta said.

The trail currently is mowed by the city, and people already use it as a nature trail. Construction is set to begin in June 2022, and the trail will be tentatively completed by fall 2022.