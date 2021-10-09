 Skip to main content
Ravenna Air Force veteran Mike Bursaw at Ravenna's makes parachute landing at homecoming game
Ravenna Air Force veteran Mike Bursaw at Ravenna's makes parachute landing at homecoming game

Bursaw has logged 1,178 jumps in his career, the latest being Oct. 1 in Anaplis, Maryland to open the Navy vs University of Central Florida football game.

Mike Bursaw of Ravenna, an Air Force veteran, made a parachute landing onto the Ravenna High School football field before Friday night's homecoming football game against Amherst.

​Bursaw spent 20 years in the Air Force, retiring in 2014 as a master sergeant. He now works as director of human resources at West Pharmaceutical Services in Kearney.

