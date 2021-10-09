Ravenna Air Force veteran Mike Bursaw at Ravenna's makes parachute landing at homecoming game

Support Local Journalism
Mike Bursaw of Ravenna, an Air Force veteran, made a parachute landing onto the Ravenna High School football field before Friday night's homecoming football game against Amherst.
Bursaw has logged 1,178 jumps in his career, the latest being Oct. 1 in Anaplis, Maryland to open the Navy vs University of Central Florida football game.
Bursaw spent 20 years in the Air Force, retiring in 2014 as a master sergeant. He now works as director of human resources at West Pharmaceutical Services in Kearney.
