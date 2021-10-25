Rare, hereditary dementia takes life of Dawson County man, family members

When a local senior center needed an assistant, Mark stepped up. “Seniors could see someone with dementia helping,” Janet said. That continued for several years. Meanwhile, his medical costs soared. “This is an expensive disease,” she said.

In 2015, she retired from teaching so she could care for Mark at home.

In 2016, when the senior center had a cake decorating contest to raise money for charity, Mark volunteered to make a cake, but Janet had to help him. “That was one of the last Valentine’s Days we had at home,” she said.

‘A crucifixion’

“His demise was slow and agonizing, but that gave us a lot of time to talk. We talked about what we wanted and did not want,” Janet said. “Once we saw that he was very sick, he said to me, ‘Janet, don’t let this disease kill you.’ But it did.”

Early on, she began posting their harrowing journey on Facebook because “there had to be some way to use this situation to do good and to help others,” she said.