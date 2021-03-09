Rainbow trout being stocked in Kearney area lakes, ponds this month

LINCOLN - Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state in March to enhance fishing opportunities this spring, especially in urban areas.
Trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used.
“Rainbow trout are especially good for beginners because they will bite readily on anything, including corn, wadded up pieces of bread or worms, and are easy and safe to handle,” said Larry Pape, aquatic education specialist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Remember to take a long a towel to help hold onto them because they are wiggly and slick, and a cooler to keep some for dinner.”
For resources to help beginners or even experienced anglers, visit outdoornebraska.gov/howtofish.
The stocked trout are approximately 10 inches in length. The following is Game and Parks’ tentative trout stocking schedule, including quantities:
Week of March 15 – Holdrege City Park Lake, 1,000; Windmill State Recreation Area, 600; Oxford City Lake, 150; Fort Kearny State Recreation Area, 1,200; Plum Creek Park Pond, Lexington, 750.
Additional March stockings – Elm Creek, 1,000.