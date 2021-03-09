Rainbow trout being stocked in Kearney area lakes, ponds this month

LINCOLN - Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state in March to enhance fishing opportunities this spring, especially in urban areas.

“Rainbow trout are especially good for beginners because they will bite readily on anything, including corn, wadded up pieces of bread or worms, and are easy and safe to handle,” said Larry Pape, aquatic education specialist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Remember to take a long a towel to help hold onto them because they are wiggly and slick, and a cooler to keep some for dinner.”