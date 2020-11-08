Radio carrier in Vietnam, Allan Schmidt brought home lifelong Marine values

Three months later, he was sent to Vietnam.

Radio carrier

Schmidt served in Quang Tri Province while stationed with Mike Company 3rd Battalion 1st Marine Division. Stationed north and west of Da Nang in the northern part of the country, Schmidt’s fellow Marines and members of the National Guard would “roam around between five and six villages to let locals know we were there,” he said.

“The people were kind of leery about us. I was just a dumb kid. We didn’t speak their language. I don’t think we were as respectful as we should have been. I really felt sorry for them. This was an area where all the people were farmers. They farmed by hand and tried to make a living. Between us and the North Vietnamese, they probably wish they’d been left alone.”

His job was to carry the radio for his unit as they proceeded down the road. Other radio operators convinced him he’d get more sleep at night if he handled this duty because officers and senior NCOs had radios all night.

“That radio was heavy, though. I always carried extra batteries. I had to have illumination flares or colored smoke grenades to call in medivac helicopters if needed. Everyone looked after me because I was the connection to get outside help, so that was a good deal,” he said.