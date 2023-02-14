KEARNEY – Radiation oncologist Dr. Nicole Nolan has joined the staff of CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at Good Samaritan.

Nolan received her medical degree from Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha. She completed a radiation oncology residency at University of Kansas School of Medicine and Ohio State University.

Nolan is an expert in radiation oncology, with additional training in stereotactic body radiation therapy, brain stereotactic radiosurgery and gynecologic brachytherapy treatments, according to the hospital.

She also specializes in advanced techniques for treating breast cancer.

Good Samaritan’s Cancer Center, accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, is located at 104 W. 33rd St. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Nolan, call 308-865-7985.