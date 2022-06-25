 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rademacher will be recognized for 60 years in Kearney Kiwanis club

KEARNEY — Earl Rademacher will be recognized for 60 years of membership in the Kiwanis Club.

Kearney’s Golden K Kiwanis Club will present Rademacher his 60-year membership award during the club’s July 6 lunch meeting at the Kearney Holiday Inn.

Rademacher was a member of two different Kearney Kiwanis groups.

Earl Rademacher

He and his wife, JoAnn, were honored as the 2021 Kiwanis members of the year. The couple volunteers at Kiwanis programs that involve education, such as providing toothbrushes to school pupils.

Earl served many years as the vice chancellor of business and finance at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. JoAnn was an elementary school teacher at Park and Glenwood elementaries and worked as a substitute teacher.

