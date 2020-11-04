 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Race tight for Gibbon mayor, but voters clearly approve fire hall project

Race tight for Gibbon mayor, but voters clearly approve fire hall project

GIBBON — In a tight race for Gibbon mayor, Tuesday’s unofficial vote has incumbent Deb VanMatre winning by five votes over Johnathon Pearson, 354-349.

Also, Gibbon voters approved a $2.5 million renovation-expansion project for the fire hall and municipal building, 463-232. Voters approved one half-cent city sales tax increase to pay for the projects, so funding also will come from property taxes.

Election results won’t be final until the Buffalo County Canvassing Board meets.

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News