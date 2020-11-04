Race tight for Gibbon mayor, but voters clearly approve fire hall project

GIBBON — In a tight race for Gibbon mayor, Tuesday’s unofficial vote has incumbent Deb VanMatre winning by five votes over Johnathon Pearson, 354-349.
Also, Gibbon voters approved a $2.5 million renovation-expansion project for the fire hall and municipal building, 463-232. Voters approved one half-cent city sales tax increase to pay for the projects, so funding also will come from property taxes.
Election results won’t be final until the Buffalo County Canvassing Board meets.
