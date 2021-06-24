Quinn's ex-wife testifies, identifies Quinn's voice in sexually explicit videos

BEAVER CITY — Two computers seized by police during a sexual assault and trafficking investigation of William “Billy” J. Quinn included sexually explicit photos and videos of his accuser. Quinn’s ex-wife also testified on Thursday about how his demeanor changed in May 2019.
Investigators also found more than 15,000 text messages sent between Quinn, 57, of Oxford and the then-15-year-old girl.
The evidence was presented during the ninth day of Quinn’s trial at Furnas County District Court where he was alleged to have had sex with the girl and sold her to other men for sex.
Quinn has denied the allegations.
The state rested their case at noon Thursday, and after an hour of presenting their case the defense rested after calling three witnesses to the stand.
Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday.
On Thursday, a Nebraska Attorney General investigator Edward Sexton said the text messages were sent over an eight- to nine-month time frame. Sexually explicit videos of the alleged victim, created in September 2019 and October 2019, were found in her social media archive on Snapchat.
During one video, shown only to the jury, the victim is referred to by name by an unidentified male. In another sexually explicit video Quinn sent to the alleged victim he calls her by name, and talked about her having sex with other men for $100.
One video was found on the victim’s Google account, her cellphone and in the recycle bin on Quinn’s laptop computer.
The video was deleted and undeleted multiple times from the computer starting on Sept. 17, 2019, and ending on Jan. 19, 2020, the day Quinn was arrested. Sexton made a still image from the videos that showed the man’s hand and his wedding ring, which Quinn’s ex-wife, Debra Quinn, now of Gretna, identified as Quinn’s ring.
In May 2019, Debra Quinn said she noticed William Quinn’s demeanor started changing. He started working nonstop, couldn’t complete jobs like he had in the past, didn’t come home for supper and wouldn’t answer phone calls or texts.
Debra Quinn said she accessed Quinn’s social media Facebook direct message application and saw conversations between William and the alleged victim about the girl having sex with other men while William Quinn watched.
William Quinn told his then-wife the girl was a 20-year-old from North Carolina and “it’s something guys his age do to keep testosterone up.”
On Nov. 7, 2019, Debra Quinn went looking for William Quinn after he didn’t come home and he wouldn’t answer his phone. She drove to Beaver City looking for him and saw his pickup at the alleged victim’s sister’s house.
Debra Quinn drove home and again called William Quinn who sounded drunk when he answered. Worried about Quinn’s welfare, Debra Quinn and Quinn’s sister went to find him and saw his pickup in downtown Oxford where Debra Quinn saw a girl in the passenger seat and William Quinn laying down.
Debra Quinn didn’t know the girl, and after the incident she tried to leave him, but didn’t.
Debra Quinn also told the jury how she found a sexually explicit photo of a girl on the desktop computer at her and William Quinn’s house. When questioned if she asked William Quinn about photo she said, “You don’t ask him anything. He tells you how it’s going to be.”
On Dec. 26, 2019, Debra Quinn woke at 5 a.m. to find William Quinn gone. She drove around Oxford in an attempt to find him, and found his daughter’s car parked at the alleged victim’s house. Debra Quinn approached the house where she heard yelling and screaming, and saw William Quinn and a young woman having sex in the living room.
She hit the window and yelled at the pair, then took the keys from the car.
When he exited the house and learned Debra Quinn took his keys he came after her screaming and put his hands around her throat.
Debra Quinn and the jury were shown sexually explicit videos of the alleged victim where Debra Quinn identified William Quinn by his voice, his wedding ring and hand. She also recognized the flip-flops and jean shorts he wore in another sexually explicit video seized by police involving the alleged victim.
During testimony for the defense, the alleged victim’s brother-in-law testified about how he and the alleged victim had sex four to five times between November 2019 and January 2020. The man was worried about the victim’s age, but she assured him she had researched it and the legal age for consent in Nebraska is 16. The victim’s brother-in-law also called Quinn about the legal age in Nebraska, and Quinn assured him she was 16.
Francisco Lemus of Columbus testified that he was working with a crew of five roofers in September 2019 in Oxford. Lemus testified that a skinny, pale woman with dark hair flashed the men. The woman would scream five minutes at them and wave them over. She then went inside the home, banged on the window and pressed her breasts against the glass. When shown a photo of the alleged victim, Lemus could not positively identify her.
Paul Brooks, 59, of Arapahoe pleaded the Fifth Amendment during his testimony for the defense, and he was excused from testifying. Brooks is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child in this case. He has pleaded not guilty. Brooks has a pretrial hearing scheduled for July 28 at Furnas County District Court.
Donald Pulliam, 41, became acquainted with the alleged victim through William Quinn on a Beaver City jobsite in 2019. While working Pulliam said either the alleged victim or Quinn said it was the girl’s 19th birthday. William Quinn took Pulliam to the alleged victim’s house and told him it was part of his job to “take care of her.”
“I was put on the spot,” Pulliam said.
Pulliam said he was under the impression he was required to have sex with the girl to get paid by William Quinn. Twice Pulliam had sex with Quinn’s alleged victim with Quinn dropping him off and picking him up at the girl’s house both times.