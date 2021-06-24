Quinn's ex-wife testifies, identifies Quinn's voice in sexually explicit videos

Debra Quinn didn’t know the girl, and after the incident she tried to leave him, but didn’t.

Debra Quinn also told the jury how she found a sexually explicit photo of a girl on the desktop computer at her and William Quinn’s house. When questioned if she asked William Quinn about photo she said, “You don’t ask him anything. He tells you how it’s going to be.”

On Dec. 26, 2019, Debra Quinn woke at 5 a.m. to find William Quinn gone. She drove around Oxford in an attempt to find him, and found his daughter’s car parked at the alleged victim’s house. Debra Quinn approached the house where she heard yelling and screaming, and saw William Quinn and a young woman having sex in the living room.

She hit the window and yelled at the pair, then took the keys from the car.

When he exited the house and learned Debra Quinn took his keys he came after her screaming and put his hands around her throat.

Debra Quinn and the jury were shown sexually explicit videos of the alleged victim where Debra Quinn identified William Quinn by his voice, his wedding ring and hand. She also recognized the flip-flops and jean shorts he wore in another sexually explicit video seized by police involving the alleged victim.