Quinn's case in the hands of 10-man, 2-woman Furnas County jury

BEAVER CITY — More than 150 pieces of evidence prove William “Billy” J. Quinn sexually assaulted and trafficked a teenage girl, prosecutors say. But Quinn’s defense team says the alleged victim was old enough to consent to the acts, and there is plenty of reasonable doubt in the case.
Quinn’s case is in the hands of a 10-man, two-woman Furnas County jury after a 10-day trial in district court where Quinn, 57, of Oxford is charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of manufacturing-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of possession-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of enticement by electronic communication device and one count of child abuse in connection to the girl.
The jury received the case at 1:42 p.m. Friday.
If the jury doesn’t reach a unanimous verdict by 8 p.m. Friday, they will return to deliberations at 8 a.m. Monday.
During a seven-month period in 2019-20, Corey O’Brien with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, representing the prosecution, said Quinn “wielded skills in manipulation, power and control” over the girl and “scorched a path of destruction across Furnas County.”
O’Brien went through each of the 14 counts Quinn faces pointing out the evidence that supports each of the charges, including testimony from the alleged victim, witnesses, text messages, and sexually explicit photos and videos. He also showed how the videos and images were taken or uploaded before the alleged victim’s 16th birthday.
The age of consent in Nebraska is 16 years old.
“Children are vulnerable to advances of adults,” O’Brien said.
Defense attorney Mallory Hughes of Omaha questioned why prosecutors never entered the girl’s birth certificate into evidence, proving her age, other than court records. According to Hughes, there were 27 items that show reasonable doubt in the case including inconsistent sworn testimony by the victim such as being unsure of the date she moved into Quinn’s property in Oxford, lying about her age to Quinn online, the victim having sex with her brother-in-law, having access to Quinn’s computer at the business property, being jealous of her sister who was allegedly having an affair with Quinn and speaking to her victim advocate about filing a lawsuit.
“I’m going to ask you to end this nightmare that (the victim) started,” Hughes told the jury.
