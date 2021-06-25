Quinn's case in the hands of 10-man, 2-woman Furnas County jury

BEAVER CITY — More than 150 pieces of evidence prove William “Billy” J. Quinn sexually assaulted and trafficked a teenage girl, prosecutors say. But Quinn’s defense team says the alleged victim was old enough to consent to the acts, and there is plenty of reasonable doubt in the case.

Quinn’s case is in the hands of a 10-man, two-woman Furnas County jury after a 10-day trial in district court where Quinn, 57, of Oxford is charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of manufacturing-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of possession-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of enticement by electronic communication device and one count of child abuse in connection to the girl.

The jury received the case at 1:42 p.m. Friday.

If the jury doesn’t reach a unanimous verdict by 8 p.m. Friday, they will return to deliberations at 8 a.m. Monday.

During a seven-month period in 2019-20, Corey O’Brien with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, representing the prosecution, said Quinn “wielded skills in manipulation, power and control” over the girl and “scorched a path of destruction across Furnas County.”

