Quinn trial in sex trafficking case starts Monday
featured top story

Quinn trial in sex trafficking case starts Monday

Court gavel teaser

BEAVER CITY — More than 50 people have been subpoenaed to testify at the trial of an Oxford man charged in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

The trial for William J. Quinn, 57, of Oxford will begin Monday in Furnas County District Court at Beaver City. There have been 160 people summoned for jury selection, which is scheduled to take place Monday and Tuesday.

William J. Quinn

William J. Quinn

Quinn, 57, of Oxford faces five counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of manufacturing-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of possession-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of enticement by electronic communication device and one count of child abuse.

He pleaded not guilty in September to all 15 counts.

The trial is scheduled for 10 days and will be presided over by Judge David Urbom. Omaha attorney Mallory Hughes will be representing Quinn and Corey O’Brien of Lincoln is prosecuting for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

If convicted, Quinn faces life in prison.

Twelve other men have been charged in the Furnas County sex trafficking case.

