'Quickly closing in:' Two Rivers to hold another mass vaccination clinic

Two Rivers has no say in how much, or what kind, of vaccine it receives, Eschliman said. The federal government sends vaccine to each state, which distributes it across the state based on each health district’s population. Two Rivers, with 97,000 people, receives 5% of the state’s distribution because that is where the district rank in the state’s population.

He said some people have noticed that some Two Rivers counties are vaccinating people faster than others. He said the population of the seven counties plays a part in that.

“If we have a waiting list of 12,000 people in Buffalo County and get 1,000 doses, many people have to wait,” Eschliman said. “We distribute as much as we can to each county. We see some areas accelerate with vaccines, or decelerate. More people are signing up every day. If we had vaccine for everybody, we’d get everybody vaccinated.”

He said some sites, such as the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home, are handling their own vaccinations. A federal program is overseeing vaccinations of residents and staff at long-term care facilities. He said Dawson County has many sites that are offering vaccinations privately.

The vaccination process requires about 20 minutes, including the mandatory 15-minute waiting time after the shot to be sure there are no sudden side effects.