'Quickly closing in:' Two Rivers to hold another mass vaccination clinic

KEARNEY — If all goes well, people aged 50-64 could begin getting COVID-19 vaccines within the next week or two.
Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers Public Health Department, made that statement Wednesday. He noted that Two Rivers is “quickly closing in” on vaccinations for educators, truck drivers, railroad workers, meatpacking plant employees and others in the state’s Phase 1B allocation chart.
As part of that, Two Rivers will hold another COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic Monday at the Viaero Center, 609 Platte Road. It will administer the Pfizer vaccine. A second dose will be required 21 days after the first.
People who have registered for a vaccine will be notified as to when to come. People who have not registered can do so at either trphd.org or vaccinate.ne.gov. Registration is required before a shot can be given.
In a Zoom conference Wednesday, Eschliman said that 794 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine were given at last Friday’s vaccination clinic at Viaero.
He said that 9,683 people in the seven-county Two Rivers region are fully vaccinated, while another 16,895 have had at least one dose of the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations. In all, 26,588 people are either partially or fully vaccinated.
“We are making good progress,” Eschliman said.
He said 13.3% of the eligible population (people over age 16) in Two Rivers has been vaccinated, including nearly 35% of people over 65. Vaccines are not yet available for people under 16.
For the past three weekends, Two Rivers has held mass vaccination clinics, including two in February at the Peterson Senior Activity Center and last Friday’s at the Viaero Center. That site was chosen because Two Rivers had received a larger quantity of vaccine and could offer it to more people.
As of March 1, Two Rivers stopped distributing vaccine to nine hospitals and four medical clinics and moved to mass vaccination clinics because the old process was not quite equitable, Eschliman said. In parts of the region, health care providers were more numerous than in other parts.
“There were challenges going to a one-stop shop, but we had a reallocation of vaccine, and we’re better able to accelerate the Phase 1B time line,” he said.
Wednesday afternoon, Chris Fankhauser, Two Rivers health care coalition coordinator, said, “We are trying to figure out how to reach the entire district. When we pool all our efforts together with the mass clinics, we are able to have a more efficient delivery method.”
She noted that people from CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center, which both had previously held their own vaccination events, assisted.
Two Rivers has no say in how much, or what kind, of vaccine it receives, Eschliman said. The federal government sends vaccine to each state, which distributes it across the state based on each health district’s population. Two Rivers, with 97,000 people, receives 5% of the state’s distribution because that is where the district rank in the state’s population.
He said some people have noticed that some Two Rivers counties are vaccinating people faster than others. He said the population of the seven counties plays a part in that.
“If we have a waiting list of 12,000 people in Buffalo County and get 1,000 doses, many people have to wait,” Eschliman said. “We distribute as much as we can to each county. We see some areas accelerate with vaccines, or decelerate. More people are signing up every day. If we had vaccine for everybody, we’d get everybody vaccinated.”
He said some sites, such as the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home, are handling their own vaccinations. A federal program is overseeing vaccinations of residents and staff at long-term care facilities. He said Dawson County has many sites that are offering vaccinations privately.
The vaccination process requires about 20 minutes, including the mandatory 15-minute waiting time after the shot to be sure there are no sudden side effects.
In Kearney County, just over 20% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, while Phelps County has the fewest, with 12%. “But Two Rivers is leading the way in getting people vaccinated, compared to other state numbers,” he said.
He also said the new, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine also provides sufficient protection, even though its efficacy rate is only 72%, far lower than the 90% and 95% of the other two vaccines.
“But no participants in the J&J clinical trials experienced hospitalization or death, so even if you get the J&J vaccine and you get COVID, you can recover at home,” he said.
He urged teachers, medical workers, corrections staff and others who have not been vaccinated to be sure to register so they can get a shot. This week, Two Rivers is also focusing on the pharmaceutical, meat processing, gas station, trucking and railroad industries.
As always, Eschliman urged people to wear masks and practice social distancing even if they have been vaccinated.
“We are not quite there yet, but hang with us,” he said.