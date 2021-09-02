 Skip to main content
Questions about COVID-19? Join Two Rivers Zoom call Friday
KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department has opened its weekly clinical calls at 8 a.m. Fridays to the general public.

Calls were held weekly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic for medical personnel and community leaders, but now, as COVID-19 cases rise again, they are being opened to the public.

Questions can be asked during or after the call.

The link to join the call is:

https://bit.ly/3zoc2Ja

Password: RmZIbmJLS0FueGVlL0pCcG1vWGdydz09

