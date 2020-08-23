Q&A: NU President answers questions about UNK, start to unprecedented school year

This back-to-school season is University of Nebraska President Ted Carter’s first season in his new role, and the time is filled with unprecedented situations.
We reached out to Carter to get his presidential take on what’s happening at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, from the new Science, Technology, Engineering and Math building (Discovery Hall) to his advice for students as they navigate an unusual fall semester.
1. Broadly speaking, students seem like they’re in for a “new normal” in school this fall. What advice would you give to them as they navigate some of the COVID-related changes?
First of all, we’re glad these students have chosen the University of Nebraska, and UNK in particular. This is indeed a “new normal,” but thanks to the good work of our chancellors, faculty and staff, our campuses are well-prepared to navigate the unusual circumstances we find ourselves in.
I’d ask students to remember that we have a special responsibility to take care of each other during these times. That means following all the advice of our medical experts, from frequent handwashing to keeping appropriate social distance to wearing a mask and to staying home if you’re ill. And it means checking in with your friends and classmates often. A simple “Are you doing OK?” can go a long way. We’re in this together, and we’ll get through it together as a University family.
And don’t forget, this situation won’t last forever. Yes, we have to do things a bit differently for some period of time. But if we follow common sense, act responsibly, and look for ourselves and each other, this too shall pass.
2. For freshman who don’t have a “normal” idea of college yet, what advice would you give to them to make sure they succeed in a slightly different campus environment?
Become part of the UNK community however you can. The opportunity to be on campus, living and learning alongside your peers, is life-changing. Of course, the campus experience looks a little different right now. But UNK still provides numerous opportunities to get involved, meet new people, discover your passions and gain that “whole-person” education that will so critical to your lifelong success. Take as many of those opportunities as you can.
3. Colleges and universities are all in a different place as they bounce back from early closings last semester. Even NU’s schools seem like they haven’t been affected in quite the same ways. What advantages do you see UNK has as it is bouncing back? What might be some of its challenges?
I agree that every institution and every community has been impacted differently by the pandemic. Early on, I told each NU chancellor that they would be empowered to make decisions that would best serve the needs of their specific campus. UNK has done a tremendous job navigating this unprecedented period, under the leadership of Chancellor Kristensen and his team.
UNK’s student-centered mission is its advantage: Every decision will be made in the best interests of the students we serve, along with our faculty and staff and the community at large. The steps we have taken across the NU system, like implementing the Nebraska Promise financial aid program, a two-year tuition freeze, and reduced online tuition rates, are examples of what we’re doing to provide as much hope and predictability as we can to students and families during an uncertain time.
The early response we’ve received has been gratifying. I think Nebraskans recognize the clear value of a UNK education and they’re excited about the unique opportunities this campus has to offer, like the close-knit learning environment and personal relationships with faculty and staff. UNK has always been a special place, and I see UNK’s mission and values really resonating with Nebraskans right now.
4. UNK’s new STEM building is set to open this year. What significance do you think that project has for the university?
As Chancellor Kristensen has said, the STEM building is going to be a game-changer for our University and the entire state. We know Nebraska’s workforce urgently needs more graduates in engineering, IT, health care and other STEM fields. Our campuses do a terrific job of producing talent for Nebraska’s workforce – 11,000 graduates every year, to be exact. But the truth is we all need to do more.
The work that will take place inside this building to educate future generations of Nebraska leaders will have a profound impact on our state’s growth and prosperity. I couldn’t be more grateful to the Legislature and Governor for providing the critical state investment to make this project happen, along with our philanthropic partners who give so generously to UNK and the University system. I can’t wait to tour the building again and have students and faculty inside teaching and learning together.
5. Development is also continuing on UNK’s University Village. How do you see projects there benefiting UNK and the wider Kearney community?
I think we can see a trend here, where UNK leadership is completely focused on creating new opportunities for students, businesses and the community at large. UNK is a hub of economic development for Central and Western Nebraska, and Chancellor Kristensen and his team understand that well. University Village will be another transformative project for Kearney and outstate Nebraska. This development is going to attract new businesses to the region, bring talent to Kearney, and deepen the relationship between UNK and the community it serves.
We know that for Nebraska to prosper, we need all regions of the state to be growing and thriving. University Village is the kind of effort that will ensure growth is spread across the entire state. This is bold, future-focused thinking. We’re sending a strong message that Kearney is a great place to grow a business, and to live and raise a family.
6. UNK and Kearney as a community are closely tied together, not just economically, but socially as well, as community members gather at UNK for sports and other events. How can the community help support UNK this next school year?
This is a big part of what makes Kearney special. I’ll never forget my first visit to Kearney. I had just been named the candidate for University President and was beginning an introductory tour around the state. Kearney was our first stop. The people here immediately welcomed my wife Lynda and me with open arms, and we were so humbled by the well-wishes, thoughtful questions and comments, and genuine care and passion that the people of Kearney feel for their University. After one day in Kearney we were even more convinced that Nebraska was our next calling.
My only request of the people of Kearney this year is that you remember that we’re all navigating an unprecedented period. We probably won’t ever have perfect information. But we are making every decision with the health, safety and well-being of your sons and daughters as our highest priority. We want our students to get the best education possible that will prepare them for life and work, and we want to do it safely and responsibly through this pandemic. Our commitment to you is that we will do all we can to earn your trust and confidence that we’re getting this right.
Of course, the other thing the community can do is hire our students. Loper talent is as good as you’ll find anywhere. I was so proud to have been a part of the spring/summer 2020 commencement celebration. We’re going to see great things from Loper graduates — now and into the future.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.