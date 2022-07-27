Pursuit in Buffalo, Hall counties nets Colorado man jail, fine, no license

KEARNEY — A 150 mph pursuit with a Nebraska State Patrol trooper in July 2021 has a Colorado man serving jail time.

Jacob D. Rhoades, 21, of Parker, Colorado, was sentenced Friday in Buffalo County District Court to 90 days in jail for misdemeanor flight to avoid arrest and speeding in the July 16, 2021, incident. He must also pay a $1,000 fine, and his driver's license is suspended for one year.

Judge Ryan Carson gave Rhoades one day credit for time already served.

Rhoades pleaded no contest to the charges in June.

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 16, 2021, a trooper clocked a 2012 Audi traveling 103 miles per hour on I-80 eastbound near Kearney. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled, and the trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 150 mph during the pursuit, before the vehicle exited at the Shelton interchange, driving north to Highway 30. The vehicle eventually stopped after becoming high-centered on railroad tracks at the junction of Highway 30 and Schauppsville Road in Hall County.

Rhoades was taken into custody without incident.