Purses for a Purpose: S.A.F.E. Center adds online auction to fundraiser

KEARNEY — The S.A.F.E. Center’s 17th annual Purses for a Purpose fundraiser runs April 15-17 with a new twist.

It will feature an online auction of purses, bags, gift certificates, trips, bottles of wine and grab bags with gift certificates from area businesses. The auction begins at 8 a.m. April 15 and ends at 9:30 p.m. April 17.

In addition, the public may view the auction items in person at the Purses for a Purpose Showcase 2-6 p.m. April 17 at the Younes Conference Center, 416 Talmadge St. Attendees will take home a dessert made from scratch by the Younes staff, along with a swag bag, valued at $30 and full of items and coupons from local businesses. Showcase tickets are $30 per person.

The event raises an average of $55,000 a year for The S.A.F.E. Center, which supports and advocates for people in Buffalo, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties facing the unknown after dating violence, domestic violence, stalking or sexual assault. It also is involved in prevention efforts.

To register for the auction, visit safecenter2021.ggo.bid. To reserve a ticket for the Showcase, call 308-237-2599, or visit safecenter.ejoinme.org/2021. After purchasing a ticket, participants will get a link to sign up for a time to attend the event. Masks are required.