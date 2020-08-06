KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the Aug. 13 Puppy Plunge at Centennial Pool.
Dogs 50 pounds and less are invited to be in the pool 5:30-6:15 p.m. Dogs more than 50 pounds can be in the pool 6:30-7:15 p.m. and 7:30-8:15 p.m.
Cost is $8 per dog, per time.
Registration is accepted at the Kearney Park and Recreation office at 2005 First Ave. or by calling 308-237-4644. Current vaccination records will be required the day of the event to allow entry into the pool.
Proceeds will benefit the Kearney Area Animal Shelter and the Kearney dog park. Call the Kearney Park and Recreation office with questions.