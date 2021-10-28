Pumpkins galore at UNK Friday

KEARNEY — Best of Show, Most Creative and Ugliest Pumpkin — visitors to the Department of Art and Design at the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Friday will get to see a variety of pumpkins. They will also get a chance to vote on their favorites.

Halloween activities at the department, located in the Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave. on the UNK campus, will include:

— 9-11 a.m. Friday — Pumpkin carving and food drive

— 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday — Annual pumpkin carving display and contest

— 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday — Glass studio demonstration

— 6-9 p.m. Sunday — Public pumpkin display at 3507 22nd Ave.

Pumpkins and carving tools will be provided for the carving event on Friday. Once the work on the pumpkins is finished, they will be lined up in the hallway of the Fine Arts Building for voting by students and members of the community.

Nadine Saylor, assistant professor of art and design, will lead a demonstration of glass techniques used by students in the Art Department. Saylor and her students have been creating glass pumpkins for the event. The pumpkins will be sold and raffled off in Room 306 of the Fine Art Building.