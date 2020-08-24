Pump & Pantry gas costs 2 cents more in Kearney than in Grand Island. Bosselman says that's due to transport costs.

GRAND ISLAND — When the core product of your business is gasoline, cost, quality and supply are crucial to success.
That’s why Zac Griess scans his competitors’ prices as he drives to and from work each day as Bosselman Enterprises’ director of petroleum.
The business, based in Grand Island, operates 45 Pump & Pantry convenience stores in Nebraska, along with a host of related businesses, including restaurants, hotels, repair shops and two large travel centers.
Bosselman Enterprises caters to a variety of customers, and the business has diversified, but retail fuel sales remain the bedrock of the business. That means Griess occupies a key position in the company. He’s the lead fuel buyer, he sees that every store is supplied with fuel, and he sets the retail price for each of the 45 Pump & Pantry stores.
“We stay competitive in each market we’re in. Part of that is paying attention to what other stores are doing, and that means offering the best fuel at a competitive price,” said Griess.
“We have stores in Kearney and Grand Island. Right now (Aug. 6), it’s only 2 cents higher in Kearney. You could relate it (price differential) to freight.”
Griess is referring to the expense of trucking fuel to retail outlets from the Magellan Midstream Partners terminal in Doniphan.
It’s an incremental expense, Griess said, but the truck ride from Doniphan to Kearney adds about 2 cents to the retail price at the three Pump & Pantry stores in Kearney.
He said consumers occasionally ask why the price is higher in Kearney. “We get calls about that. It’s really hard to answer sometimes. We constantly watch the market.”
Many factors contribute to Griess’ decisions.
First, he must decide how much fuel to buy and what price he’s willing to pay. That can be a difficult proposition, as it was in April, when Americans greatly reduced travel and daily driving because of the coronavirus pandemic. Griess said the lowest wholesale prices occurred in April. It would have been tempting to top off storage tanks, except that Pump & Pantry’s gasoline sales were in a slump, as they were nationwide.
“That definitely was a time of uncharted territory. We really didn’t know what to expect,” Griess said. “It’s bounced back. The market is pretty normal right now.”
With petroleum costs stabilized, he said the key is watching competitors’ prices and setting Pump & Pantry’s prices to remain competitive.
“It’s just trying to stay competitive in the market you’re in. It’s trying to stay in line with other convenience stores and provide good fuel and a decent price. You don’t want to be an outlier.” Griess said Bosselman Enterprises buys its fuel through middlemen, or “jobbers.”
Generally, prices are lower for companies that sell so much fuel that they’re able to buy in volume from “upstream” suppliers, such as refineries. Farther “downstream” the costs are higher, Griess said.
“There are lots of fingers and hands that touch it along the way that goes into the price of a gallon of gas at the retail store. For Kearney all of that fuel is coming out of Doniphan, where trucks must haul the fuel to its final point of sale.
“The farther you get away, you should see prices increase incrementally. It’s definitely one of the factors,” he said.
