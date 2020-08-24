 Skip to main content
Pump & Pantry gas costs 2 cents more in Kearney than in Grand Island. Bosselman says that's due to transport costs.

  • Updated
Bosselman Pump & Pantry

With three locations, Bosselman Pump & Pantry is a leading player in the Kearney market. According to one local convenience store operator, the prevailing price of gasoline in Kearney often reflects what’s posted at Pump & Pantry.

 Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub

Editor's Note

It started with a couple of simple questions asked in the Kearney Hub Newsroom — “Why do gas prices vary so much in the area and why are Kearney’s prices usually higher?”

Extensive research by Hub Enterprise Editor Mike Konz and Hub Intern Grace McDonald started to provide the answers. Running through Tuesday, the News Team shares what they found in talking with the public via social media, with convenience store representatives, with the head of the Nebraska Petroleum Marketers Association, with a media official affiliated with the Magellan Midstream Fuel Terminal in Doniphan and by simply checking gas prices around the city.

Today, Mike reports how important gasoline sales are to Bosselman’s Pump & Pantry and Casey’s General Stores. Then Tuesday, the Hub wraps up this news series with a local convenience store owner and how some people avoid paying for gasoline.

GRAND ISLAND — When the core product of your business is gasoline, cost, quality and supply are crucial to success.

That’s why Zac Griess scans his competitors’ prices as he drives to and from work each day as Bosselman Enterprises’ director of petroleum.

The business, based in Grand Island, operates 45 Pump & Pantry convenience stores in Nebraska, along with a host of related businesses, including restaurants, hotels, repair shops and two large travel centers.

Bosselman Enterprises caters to a variety of customers, and the business has diversified, but retail fuel sales remain the bedrock of the business. That means Griess occupies a key position in the company. He’s the lead fuel buyer, he sees that every store is supplied with fuel, and he sets the retail price for each of the 45 Pump & Pantry stores.

“We stay competitive in each market we’re in. Part of that is paying attention to what other stores are doing, and that means offering the best fuel at a competitive price,” said Griess.

Tiffany Fisher, Kearney Hub

The total federal and state tax that Nebraskans pay is higher than all neighboring states. Fuel taxes are among the variables that add to the cost of a gallon of gasoline.

“We have stores in Kearney and Grand Island. Right now (Aug. 6), it’s only 2 cents higher in Kearney. You could relate it (price differential) to freight.”

Griess is referring to the expense of trucking fuel to retail outlets from the Magellan Midstream Partners terminal in Doniphan.

It’s an incremental expense, Griess said, but the truck ride from Doniphan to Kearney adds about 2 cents to the retail price at the three Pump & Pantry stores in Kearney.

He said consumers occasionally ask why the price is higher in Kearney. “We get calls about that. It’s really hard to answer sometimes. We constantly watch the market.”

Many factors contribute to Griess’ decisions.

First, he must decide how much fuel to buy and what price he’s willing to pay. That can be a difficult proposition, as it was in April, when Americans greatly reduced travel and daily driving because of the coronavirus pandemic. Griess said the lowest wholesale prices occurred in April. It would have been tempting to top off storage tanks, except that Pump & Pantry’s gasoline sales were in a slump, as they were nationwide.

“That definitely was a time of uncharted territory. We really didn’t know what to expect,” Griess said. “It’s bounced back. The market is pretty normal right now.”

With petroleum costs stabilized, he said the key is watching competitors’ prices and setting Pump & Pantry’s prices to remain competitive.

“It’s just trying to stay competitive in the market you’re in. It’s trying to stay in line with other convenience stores and provide good fuel and a decent price. You don’t want to be an outlier.” Griess said Bosselman Enterprises buys its fuel through middlemen, or “jobbers.”

Generally, prices are lower for companies that sell so much fuel that they’re able to buy in volume from “upstream” suppliers, such as refineries. Farther “downstream” the costs are higher, Griess said.

“There are lots of fingers and hands that touch it along the way that goes into the price of a gallon of gas at the retail store. For Kearney all of that fuel is coming out of Doniphan, where trucks must haul the fuel to its final point of sale.

“The farther you get away, you should see prices increase incrementally. It’s definitely one of the factors,” he said.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

Gas pump inspections

Nebraskans can thank the Nebraska Department of Agriculture for protecting their credit card information from “skimmers and shimmers.” Because the Ag Department is responsible for ensuring the accuracy of weights and measures, the crew of 30 inspectors is tasked with certifying the accuracy of each of the 39,000 fuel pumps dispensing fuel in the state.

Inspectors actually fill 5-gallon containers to check whether pumps accurately measure the fuel they’re dispensing.

Pump inspections involve a number of procedures, but no inspection is complete without a check for skimmers and shimmers. Criminals insert the devices inside credit card slots on fuel pumps. Some clone the magnetic stripe on credit cards, while others intercept information on cards with EMV chips.

Source: State of Nebraska

