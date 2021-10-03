Public invited to Two Rivers meeting in Kearney

KEARNEY — The public is invited to a meeting of the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s Board of Health at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Two Rivers office, 516 W. 11th St., Suite 108-B.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Due to COVID-19 precautions, participants are encouraged to attend virtually. Virtual attendees will be able to address the board. The agenda is available at www.trphd.org.
For more information and the Zoom link, call Two Rivers at 1-888-669-7154.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.